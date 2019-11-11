It was a relatively light week in the Pac-12 Conference with four football teams on a bye, including both division leaders in Oregon (North) and Utah (South).
But that doesn’t mean it was an uneventful week.
Colorado and California ended long losing streaks with somewhat surprising home wins.
The Buffaloes, losers of five straight, were able to slip past Stanford, 16-13, to keep their postseason hopes alive. Colorado (4-6, 2-5) must win out over Washington and Utah so the odds still remain slim.
California, meanwhile, had lost four in a row since a 4-0 start, but handed Washington State a 33-20 setback.
The Golden Bears (5-4, 2-4) need to win one of their final three games to become bowl eligible. They are home to USC this week before closing out at Stanford and UCLA.
The Cougars have now lost five of six, all in conference play and must win twice — versus Stanford and Oregon State or at Washington — to go bowling.
Speaking of Washington, the Huskies (6-4, 3-4) ended a two-game skid with a 19-7 win at Oregon State, which was on a two-game win streak. It also gave the Huskies their sixth win and a bowl berth.
The other game featured a near collapse by USC. The Trojans scored 28 first-quarter points but managed just three the last three quarters and held off Arizona State 31-26.
The win not only the Trojans’ sixth and made them bowl eligible, it kept USC in the running for a South Division title. The Trojans need to win at Cal and at home vs UCLA and have Utah lose at least one of its last three games to win the South.
Officiating error
The conference admitted the officials made an error in assessing a penalty in the Washington State-Cal game on Saturday.
A hands to the face penalty was called following a kickoff return by the Cougars to the 50. The call was announced being against the Cougars and moved the ball all the way back to the 8
The penalty, however, should have been on Cal and a game official, after the next play was run, informed Washington State the yardage was marked off on the wrong team. The Cougars should have had the ball at the Cal 35.
According to the conference in a statement, “the referee has subsequently been suspended for one game for the breakdown in officiating mechanics and communication. The remaining members of the officiating crew have been downgraded.”
Matchups
UCLA at Utah: When UCLA lost at home to Oregon State in early October, no one could have predicted the Bruins (4-5, 4-2) would make a run at the South title. A win and the Bruins would be tied for first.
Arizona State at Oregon State: The Beavers’ offense has scored just seven points in their last two home games and that touchdown was scored by the backups. ASU can become bowl eligible with a win.
USC at Cal: Trojans have won a couple close games or this season could have been a disaster. The Golden Bears, meanwhile, will make the postseason with one more win.
Stanford at Washington State: Both teams are coming off road losses and are just 4-5. The loser could be staying home in December.
Arizona at Oregon: Both are coming off a bye but the last time out the Wildcats allowed 56 points to Oregon State and Oregon scored 56 at USC.
In the polls
Oregon and Utah remained the only two ranked teams in The Associated Press poll. The Ducks jumped up a spot to No. 6 while Utah stayed at No. 8 with Minnesota jumping to No. 7 after its upset of Penn State.
Washington received three points and USC one.
Power rankings
With Utah and Oregon both on byes, they remain in the top two spots, respectively.
UCLA stays at No. 3 as the Bruins were also on a bye while Washington and USC move up a spot each to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.
Oregon State drops to No. 6 with Arizona State moving up two spots to No. 7 despite the loss. Colorado is No. 8 followed by Cal, Washington State, Stanford and Arizona.