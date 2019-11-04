The collision course is now set.
Oregon and Utah both overcame first-half double-digit deficits to win on the road Saturday, moving one step closer to setting up what could be a top-10 matchup in the Pac-12 title game.
First it was Utah falling behind 14-3 at Washington before mounting a comeback for a 33-28 win over the fading Huskies.
Later, the Ducks fell behind 10-0 at USC but then steamrolled the Trojans over the final 45 minutes in a 56-24 victory in the Coliseum.
That win allowed the Utes to take over first place in the South Division; they had been tied with USC entering the weekend but the Trojans held the tiebreaker by virtue of their head-to-head win.
Both teams have a bye this week.
The Ducks (8-1, 6-0), who remained No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, host Arizona on Nov. 16, are at Arizona State the following week and close out against Oregon State on Nov. 30 at home
The Utes (8-1, 5-1) , who moved up a spot to No. 8, return to action on Nov. 16 at home against surging UCLA before closing out at Arizona on Nov. 23 and at home on Nov. 30 against Colorado.
It will be interesting to see where the Ducks and Utes land in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which come out Tuesday night.
Hitting 56
Oregon and Oregon State both equaled Joe DiMaggio’s Major League Baseball record 56-game hit streak in points on Saturday.
The Beavers dominated Arizona in scoring 56 points on the road while the Ducks also put up 56 points — all in the last three quarters — at USC.
Oregon State set a single-game record in a conference road game with the 56 points, the most the Beavers have scored in conference play since dropping 62 in a win over Washington State in 2012.
It’s also the first time the Beavers have broken the 50-point barrier since scoring 52 at Washington State in 2013.
Home struggles
Washington’s 33-28 loss to Utah dropped the Huskies to 3-3 at home this season. All three losses have been to conference opponents — Cal, Oregon and Utah — and have come by a combined 11 points.
The Huskies play two of their last three games — Oregon State and Colorado — on the road, where they are 2-1.
Matchups
Washington at Oregon State: A short week for both as they meet Friday night in Reser Stadium. Huskies can clinch a bowl berth with a win while the Beavers need to go at least 2-2 in the last four to make the postseason.
Stanford at Colorado: The Cardinal are coming off a bye and can move a step closer to the postseason with a win. Colorado has lost five straight and must win out to go bowling.
USC at Arizona State: The Trojans will need to bounce back after losing the South Division lead while Arizona State needs a win to snap a two-game slide and become bowl eligible.
Washington State at California: Both teams are coming off a bye and are 1-4 in conference play and 4-4 overall. Winner has a good shot of becoming bowl eligible.
Power rankings
Utah remains No. 1 in these power rankings with the road win at Washington with Oregon staying at No. 2. It's really a toss-up at this point.
As has been the case since early in the season, the next 10 teams could go in just about any order depending on the week. With that said, three straight wins has UCLA at No. 3 and Oregon State jumps up to No. 4 with back-to-back road wins sandwiching a bye.
Washington could easily have won its last two games but the Huskies fall to No. 5 with USC at No. 6.
Washington State is No. 7, Stanford No. 8 and Arizona State No. 9 (all three had byes) with Colorado at No. 10, Cal at No. 11 and Arizona in the cellar.