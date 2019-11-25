The desert has proved to be house of horrors for the Oregon football team over the years and Saturday night was no different as the Ducks saw their College Football Playoff dreams most likely die with a 31-28 loss to Arizona State.
Oregon also suffered devastating losses in the state of Arizona in 2007 and 2013. Each has come six years apart.
In 2007, the Ducks were ranked No. 2 but lost starting quarterback Dennis Dixon and dropped a 34-24 decision to the Arizona Wildcats.
Then in 2013, the fifth-ranked Ducks were run off the field by the Wildcats in a 42-16 loss.
The loss is damaging for the Ducks and could also hurt Utah’s chances, should the Utes knock off Colorado this weekend and earn the South Division’s berth to the Pac-12 title game.
If Utah advances and beats a two-loss Ducks team, it still may not be enough to get into the CFP depending on other results.
That would mean the Pac-12 would be shut out for the third straight year and fourth time in the six seasons of the CFP.
Washington’s lackluster performance and 20-14 loss at Colorado also didn’t help Utah’s cause.
Finishing strong
USC closed the regular season with a 52-35 win at home over UCLA and went 5-1 over its last six games. The one loss came at home to Oregon.
The Trojans are still holding out hope for a Utah loss to earn a berth into the Pac-12 title game. If the Utes fall to Colorado, the Trojans would get the nod based on their head-to-head win over Utah.
Regardless of whether that happens, it will be interesting to see what USC decides to do with coach Clay Helton, who has been on the hot seat for what seems likes a couple years.
Going bowling
With the 24-20 comeback win over Stanford in the Big Game, Cal ended a nine-game losing streak to the Cardinal. It also made the Golden Bears bowl eligible at 6-5 with a road game against UCLA this Saturday.
Washington State is also going bowling after a thrilling comeback against Oregon State at home to get to 6-5 overall. The Cougars close the season at Washington on Friday.
Arizona State clenched a bowl berth with the upset of Oregon at home, a week after losing 35-34 at Oregon State on a failed two-point conversion.
Still a chance
Two teams still have a chance to become bowl eligible with one game to play.
Oregon State: The Beavers must win at Oregon this Saturday in the Civil War or it will be six consecutive seasons without a bowl appearance.
You have free articles remaining.
Colorado: The Buffaloes have won two in a row after losing five straight following a 3-1 season. Getting a sixth win won’t be easy against Utah.
Staying home
Three teams saw their postseason dreams end on Saturday.
Stanford: It’s the first time since 2008 the Cardinal won’t be in a bowl game after a 24-20 home loss to Cal.
UCLA: The Bruins controlled their own destiny to win the South Division until a loss at Utah two games ago and now will miss a bowl game for the fourth straight time. That’s the first time that has happened since 1924.
Arizona: The Wildcats started the season 4-1 but have lost six in a row.
Matchups
Washington State at Washington: The Huskies will look to make it seven straight wins and 10 out of 11 in a series they have traditionally dominated in addition to the recent success.
Oregon State at Oregon: Both teams are coming off difficult road losses. Win or lose the Ducks are headed to the Pac-12 title game while the Beavers must win or the season ends.
Notre Dame at Stanford: The Cardinal are playing for pride against a Fighting Irish team playing for a major bowl.
Colorado at Utah: The Utes have been rolling but can’t afford a stumble or they lose out on the CFP as well as a chance for a Pac-12 title.
Arizona at Arizona State: Will the Sun Devils have a letdown after the big win over the Ducks? And would it really matter against an Arizona team that is probably happy to see the season end?
California at UCLA: The Golden Bears are riding high after winning the Big Game while the Bruins will play their finale.
In the polls
Utah moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press poll while Oregon took a tumble from No. 6 to No. 14. USC moved back into the poll at No. 25 while Arizona State received four points.
Power rankings
Utah has been a close No. 1 but no longer as the Utes are the clear-cut best team in the conference with Oregon stumbling at Arizona State. The Ducks do stay at No. 2 with USC at No. 3, Arizona State 4, Washington State 5 and Oregon State 6.
The second half of the rankings have Washington at No. 7 and California at No. 8 with Colorado, UCLA, Stanford and Arizona rounding out the bottom four.