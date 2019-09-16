The best nonconference win so far for a Pac-12 football team came Saturday when Arizona State rallied for a 10-7 win at Michigan State.
Late Sunday night, however, the conference sent out a statement acknowledging there was an officiating error at the end of that game.
Michigan State appeared to tie the game at 10-all in the closing seconds on a field goal, but an illegal substation penalty for having 12 players on the field moved the ball back five yards to the 29.
The Spartans again attempted a field goal, but the kick was no good and the Sun Devils celebrated a huge road win.
The conference admitted Sunday that the Sun Devils should have been called for leaping as a player “took a running start and leapt over the kicking team’s line in an attempt to block the kick. In the process, he leapt into the frame of the body of an opponent," according to the statement.
The penalty is 15 yards and would have been administered as half the distance to the goal and given the Spartans one untimed down to attempt another field goal.
The statement was the first from the conference as it aims to increase transparency about calls after being scrutinized over its policies last season.
The missed call by the conference is unfortunate, to say the least, and somewhat taints the Sun Devils’ victory, although it’s a good bet they won’t worry too much about that.
Undefeated four
The Sun Devils are one of four conference teams to get through the first three games unscathed. Joining ASU from the South division is Utah, who knocked off Idaho State on Saturday.
From the North, Washington State is 3-0 for the third straight season after a road win at Houston while surprising Cal has not been overly dominant but is also 3-0, including a win at Washington two weeks ago.
USC fell out of the ranks of the unbeaten with a tough 30-27 loss at BYU in overtime. It is the sixth straight nonconference road loss for the Trojans.
Slumping Stanford
The Cardinal fell behind early and big on Saturday at UCF in what turned out to be a 45-27 blowout loss. It was the second straight lopsided loss after falling to USC 45-20 the previous week in their Pac-12 opener.
The road doesn’t get any easier this week with Oregon coming to town looking to avenge last year’s epic collapse at home.
Huskies whip Hawaii
Hawaii opened the season with wins at home over Pac-12 teams Arizona (45-38) and Oregon State (31-28) but quickly found life on the road is not as easy.
Washington, stinging from a 20-19 home loss to Cal the week before, took out its frustration on the Rainbow Warriors and scored the first 38 points in cruising to a 52-20 win.
OT heartbreak
Colorado stormed back to beat Nebraska in overtime two weeks ago but was on the other side of a similar outcome this past week when Air Force walked out of Folsom Field with an overtime victory.
It was tough blow for the Buffaloes, who now need to win four conference games to become bowl eligible. They play five games against the South and from the North they get Washington State, Oregon, Washington State and Stanford.
Doesn’t sound like an easy path.
In the poll
The conference is tied with the SEC with six teams in The Associated Press top 25 poll this week, but four of them are in the 19-24 range.
Utah is the highest at No. 10, while Oregon dropped a spot to 16 after whipping Montana.
Washington State comes in at No. 19 followed by Washington (22), California (23) and Arizona State (24).
Matchups of the week
• Conference play heats up this week with Utah at USC as an interesting matchup. The Utes won at BYU in the season opener while the Trojans fell to the Cougars last week. A win by the Trojans puts them in the driver’s seat early.
• Stanford was thought to be a possible contender for the North title but the Cardinal are staring an 0-2 start in Pac-12 play in the face with Oregon coming to town.
• BYU will look to make it two in a row over the Pac-12 when the Huskies come to town. Washington bounced back nicely last week but plays its first road game.
• ASU hasn’t been overly impressive but is 3-0 and hosts a Colorado team that is stinging from the upset loss to Air Force at home.
Power rankings
Utah, Oregon and California remain the top three in these power rankings but there are a few changes after that. Washington State and Arizona State are now four and five with Washington moving up a spot to No. 6. The second half is USC, Arizona, Colorado, Stanford, Oregon State and UCLA.