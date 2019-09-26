The Oregon State volleyball team stunned No. 24 Oregon in five sets Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum.
With a crowd of 2,618 in attendance, the Beavers (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) overcame a rough start to knock off the Ducks for the first time since 2014. Scores were 9-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 and 15-13.
"This feels unbelievable. We hadn't beaten them in a long time," OSU coach Mark Barnard said. "Just to start the way we did getting mauled in the first set, but to bounce back and let that first set roll off our backs was impressive."
After an OSU hitting error out of the timeout making it 13-9 in the final set, the Beavers mounted their comeback. Maddie Goings and Haylie Bennett registered back-to-back kills to force a UO timeout with OSU still trailing 13-11. Then an OSU block and a kill by Bennett tied the score at 13-13. The Beavers, who had six blocks in the final set, denied the Ducks twice more as Bruin and Bennett teamed up on consecutive points to give the Beavers the win, 15-13.
The first set was ugly for the Orange & Black. OSU fell behind early 4-1 but kept things close up to 8-6. But the Ducks used a 6-0 run to make it 17-8 and then pushed on with another 6-0 run to take the set 25-9.
The Beavers quickly flushed the opening game grabbing a four point lead early that would hold to 14-10. Oregon fought back to narrow the gap to 15-14, but OSU rebounded with 7-0 burst to make it 22-14. UO fought back late to close the gap but it was too little, too late with the Beavers taking the set, 25-19. Bennett registered six kills during the set and Goings added five.
You have free articles remaining.
The third set was tight with nine ties. Oregon finally capitalized a couple OSU errors to open a lead at 15-11. Neither team could muster more than consecutive points the rest of the way and the Ducks won the set, 25-20, to regain the lead in the match.
Oregon State came out strong in the fourth looking to erase the two sets to one deficit. OSU grabbed a 9-5 lead and refused to allow the Ducks to get closer than two points. The Beavers used a 10-2 run centered around kills by Bruin and Chloe Brown coupled with a Bruin/Brown combo block to pull ahead to 20-12. The Beavers would go on to close out the set, 25-18, to force the fifth.
Bennett paced the Beavers offense with 16 kills and Goings added 14, while Serena Bruin chipped in with a match-high seven blocks. Grace Massey anchored the back row with a career-high 32 digs.
"Every day in practice we have to go out and re-earn your spot because we have so much depth," Bennett said. "So we know every day that there is someone beyond you that is just as good, so everyday you're fighting for your spot but at the same time we're really supporting each other. We have a really good thing going here."
The Beavers host Colorado on Friday.