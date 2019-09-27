The Oregon State volleyball team overcame a slow start to take a 3-1 win against Colorado at Gill Coliseum on Friday.
The Beavers (8-5) are 2-0 in Pac-12 Conference play for the first time since 2004. Set scores were 22-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19.
“It’s good to win when you’re not playing well,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “We didn’t play nearly as well as last night. We know we have a lot to work on next week, but it is nice to not have been punished with the loss. We’ll focus on those things to be better next week when we face Cal and Stanford.”
After losing the first set, the Beavers were trailing 10-9 in the second but scored three in a row highlighted by a Haylie Bennett block to seize the lead at 12-10. The Beavers continued to slowly move out as Bennett, Lindsey Schell and Chloe Brown pushed the lead to 19-13.
Oregon State carried the momentum into the third set using an 11-3 burst fueled by three Maddie Goings kills to take the lead at 15-8. The Beavers kept their foot on the gas with Kory Cheshire supplying three kills to take a 23-11 advantage. The Buffaloes continued to fight closing the gap to 24-19 before succumbing to the Beavers, 25-19.
OSU went on to close out the match, 25-19. Bennett led the Beavers for the second night in a row with 16 kills. Goings and Brown added 13 and 12 kills respectively. Schell posted a team-high six blocks and Clarke notched a team-best 13 digs.
“Haylie was fantastic again," Barnard said. "I challenged her during the fourth set and she responded by crushing the next ball. That’s great for her and for us. Grace Massey passed at an unbelievable level this week as well.”