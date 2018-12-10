Jermar Jefferson has picked up his second freshman all-America award after he was named to the 247Sports.com true freshman all-America team on Monday.
It’s Jefferson’s third honor since the end of the season; he was also named the Pac-12 freshman offensive player of the year and a freshman all-American by The Athletic last week.
Jefferson broke the Oregon State single-season rushing record by a true freshman – a mark previously held by Jacquizz Rodgers – with 1,380 yards. That ranks sixth all-time in a single-season at Oregon State. The 1,380 yards are eighth nationally this season and he will finish the season as the leader among freshmen.
The sociology major became the second player at Oregon State with two 200-yard games in the same season – he rushed for 254 at Arizona State and 238 versus Southern Utah in the second game of his career. Jefferson joined Steven Jackson (2002) in that category.
Jefferson is the sixth Oregon State true freshman to be named a freshman all-American, joining Rodgers (2008), Michael Phillip (2009), Dylan Wynn (2011), Isaac Seumalo (2012) and Gus Lavaka (2016).
Oregon State wide receiver Timmy Hernandez was named a Google Cloud second-team academic all-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Monday.
Hernandez is the first Oregon State football player to be named an academic all-American since Aaron Koch was selected second team in 1999.
A two-time Pac-12 all-academic selection, the mechanical engineering major – and aerospace engineering minor – ended his Oregon State career with 107 receptions for 1,259 yards and seven touchdowns. As a senior, he hauled in 58 passes for 661 yards and three scores.
His 1,259 receiving yards are good for 23rd in Oregon State history.
Sports information directors from across the country vote for the all-district and all-America teams. Players must have a grade point average of at least 3.30 and may not be in their first year of competition at their respective schools to be eligible for national academic honors.
Gymnastics team ranked
The gymnastics team is set to begin the 2019 season ranked 17th in the nation according to the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) preseason poll, which was released on Monday.
Ten out of the Beavers’ 15 opponents are ranked in the top 36 with three others receiving votes. Six Pac-12 teams are ranked among the top 20 and all eight of the conference’s gymnastics programs are in the top 36.
Oregon State’s home slate includes duals against No. 5 Utah (Jan. 19), No. 1 UCLA (Feb. 2) and No. 8 California (Feb. 27). The Beavers will host unranked Bowling Green and Alaska Anchorage in a tri-meet (March 1) as well as No. 29 Iowa, North Carolina and Seattle Pacific in a quad meet on Senior Night (March 15). The 14th annual DAM Cancer meet is set for Feb. 17 when OSU welcomes Cal.
The Beavers’ road calendar will also have obstacles with a season-opening visit to No. 22 Illinois, where they’ll also meet No. 10 Kentucky and Lindenwood. Conference trips to No. 15 Washington (Jan. 26), No. 33 Arizona (Feb. 8) and No. 20 Arizona State (Feb. 22) complete the first two months of the season. A final road trip to No. 4 LSU (March 8) provides OSU with its fifth meet against teams ranked in the top 10.
OSU will also host the NCAA Corvallis Regional Championships April 4-6.