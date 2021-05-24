OSU football: Zeriah Beason emerging as big-play threat for Beavers after sensational spring

“I feel I’m more prepared mentally,” Beason said. “Just because (receivers coach Kefense Hynson) has done a good job informing me and teaching me the basics of being a receiver. I feel like I’m a little more polished than I was last year.”

Playing time is going to be hard to come by in 2021 for Oregon State receivers who don’t bring something special to the table. The Beavers return Trevon Bradford, Tre’Shaun Harrison, Champ Flemings, Tyjon Lindsey and Beason, all of whom started at times last season. Anthony Gould and Jesiah Irish are longtime special teams contributors who will expect to play their way onto the field at receiver.

Silas Bolden and Rweha Munyagi Jr. both had good springs and should fight for playing time as well. Makiya Tongue, a former four-star recruit who transferred in from Georgia, might be the most physically talented player in the receiver room.

“I think it’s really good competition in that room right now,” Lindgren said. “I think we’ll narrow it down a little bit more this year as we get through fall camp. Just because we’ll have more to work with and a better feel for our personnel. … But it’s a good problem to have depth-wise.”