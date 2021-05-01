OSU football: Wright taken by Cowboys in third round

Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright was taken by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the NFL draft.

Wright was the 99th pick of the draft. He started 16 of 18 games played at OSU.

Wright had 30 tackles with one sack, two interceptions and four pass breakups in the Beavers' six games last fall.

In the win against Oregon, Wright had seven tackles and an interception.

He had 34 tackles with three interceptions as a sophomore in 2019.

Wright is the eighth Oregon State player to be selected by Dallas all-time, and the first since defensive end Victor Butler in 2009.

Running back Jermar Jefferson and linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. are waiting to see if they get selected on Saturday.

