Kolby Taylor wouldn’t be any less excited if Oregon State was opening the 2018 football season against a lowly opponent instead of Ohio State in the Horseshoe.
More than anything, Taylor is thankful to see the finish line during his long road back to the field after two broken legs and four surgeries.
“It’s great just to finally be out here,” Taylor said Friday at Prothro Field. “I’m healthy and getting to be part of the team, working every day to find my role. It’s been good.”
Taylor, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, hasn’t played in a football game since November 2015, his junior year at Arizona’s famed Chandler Prep. He suffered a broken left tibia and fibula on the third play — a kickoff return — of the Division I finals.
Following a lengthy recovery, Taylor made it back for summer 7-on-7s but refractured the leg in Chandler’s fall camp. The second injury wiped out his entire senior season before it began.
“I just got landed on in kind of the exact same way,” Taylor said. “I’ve been through four surgeries in total, but it’s all been for the better and I’m just glad to be here, feeling the best I ever have.”
Taylor, rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, committed to OSU late in his junior year. The Beavers stuck with Taylor through the recovery process, and the solidly-built 5-foot-11, 201-pound playmaker is poised to make an impact this fall.
“Kolby was a guy last season that we didn’t really get to see much of because he was kind of in and out of injury,” sophomore quarterback Conor Blount said. “But the way that he’s progressed and the talent that he’s shown is all worth the hype. I heard a lot about him coming in, he’s a Chandler guy, so he’s exceeded my expectations.”
Receiver was one of OSU’s deeper positions in 2017, allowing Taylor to redshirt and work with the scout team. Taylor, who was also battling some other nagging injuries, benefited from the extra time to let his left leg heal.
He called redshirting “the best decision I’ve ever made.
“I had to get my body right,” Taylor explained. “I got to play with the scout team last year and get my groove back, which was all worth it. … Every day I still get better and better, and it’s been two years now. It’s just a process. Day by day you don’t notice a big difference, but month by month you do.”
Taylor was a standout performer during spring practice under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith, demonstrating reliable hands and quality route-running. The shifty Taylor routinely picked up yards after the catch.
At the spring game, Taylor hauled in a long pass from Blount on a rainy day at Reser Stadium.
“He’s just a great player,” junior running back Artavis Pierce said of Taylor. “He had that injury coming out of high school, and now I feel like he’s just a playmaker. Wherever he is at, he is going to make a play.”
A natural fit at slot receiver, Taylor can also be split out wide or play H-back in new offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren’s system. He has the size to block linebackers and the quickness to make defensive backs miss in space.
“The spring was the first time I saw him at 100 percent,” Blount said, “He’s a good-looking slot guy, and the talent backs that up.”
OSU’s depth chart remains crowded at receiver as Isaiah Hodgins, Timmy Hernandez and Trevon Bradford all possess starting experience. Aaron Short has also had a strong start to fall camp.
Finally healthy after two long years, Taylor is expecting to crack the receiver rotation by the time OSU flies to Columbus.
“You’ve got to come out every day with the mentality of taking someone’s spot,” Taylor said. “I just have to keep working and if the coaches decide I am the starter, then I’ll take on that role. But if I’m a guy that’s subbing in, I’ll take on that role as well.”
