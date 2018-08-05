The ripple effect from Mike Riley’s unexpected appointment opened a new door for Brian Wozniak.
Prepared to enter the 2018 football season with the title of offensive quality control analyst, Wozniak — a former Wisconsin tight end — served as a graduate assistant from 2015-17 under Oregon State head coaches Gary Andersen and Cory Hall. Wozniak stuck around after Jonathan Smith was hired last November, hoping to work his way up the coaching ladder.
He didn’t have to wait long.
Riley was named head coach of San Antonio’s Alliance of American Football franchise in June, six months into his third stint at OSU. Needing a last-second replacement to tutor the tight ends, Smith opted to promote Wozniak prior to fall camp.
“It’s pretty crazy, but that is college football,” Wozniak said during Wednesday’s media day. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do what I’m doing every day, and that’s coaching football. The opportunity I’ve been given by coach Smith and the staff is amazing, and my family and I are so excited to go about it.”
A four-year letterwinner at Wisconsin from 2010-13, Wozniak played in 47 games during his college career and was a member of three Rose Bowl teams. He had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014 before landing at OSU.
Wozniak’s knowledge of the tight end position made an immediate impression on Smith.
“Because I’d been able to be around him … I was so confident in what he brings to the table,” Smith said. “From the recruiting end, to his knowledge of offensive football and tight ends-specific, it was a no-brainer for me.”
Riley and Wozniak worked together during spring ball with OSU’s tight ends.
Just like Smith, Riley felt the 27-year-old Wozniak would be a perfect fit to lead the group.
“I could tell right away when I first met him that he’s a special young man,” Riley said. “He kind of grew up under Paul Chryst, who I coached with and admire.
“When I decided to (coach in San Antonio), I had hoped and I thought he was a natural just to do my job, what I was doing. I’ve kind of flipped roles and helped him out wherever I could.”
Wozniak started 21 games as a Badger, finishing with 15 receptions for 127 yards and four touchdowns in the Big Ten power’s run-heavy offense. He played with future NFL quarterbacks Scott Tolzien and Russell Wilson and blocked for running backs Montee Ball, James White and Melvin Gordon.
During his three seasons as an OSU graduate assistant, Wozniak mentored the tight ends while assisting with scouting reports and film data.
“I’ve always had a pretty firm handle on the room,” Wozniak said. “I played that position, I have a lot of passion for that position, so a lot of my duties were making sure the Xs and Os were good, the technique was good. A lot of the things they’ve learned, especially the older guys, was my stuff.”
Wozniak wants OSU’s tight ends to be capable blockers and pass-catching threats.
In offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren’s attack, tight ends can be split out wide or function as a third tackle. The run game will open up the pass, and vice versa.
“The great thing about football is you need chemistry,” Wozniak said. “One of the biggest assets to that is the (offensive) front seven, meaning the O Line, tight ends and running backs. Not to downplay the QB or receivers, everyone knows how important those guys are. But if you can get the front seven clicking together, I think you’ve got a really good chance to be something special on offense.”
Wozniak sees great promise in OSU’s tight ends room, which is led by returning juniors Noah Togiai and Tuli Wily-Matagi.
Togiai, who is working his way back from ankle surgery, led OSU with 34 catches for 461 yards last season while Wily-Matagi played in all 12 games.
“I like the group a lot,” Wozniak said. “From top to bottom they can be one of the strongest groups on the team, but they’ve got to come ready to prepare and work every day. I think they have the right mindset to do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.