Devon Williams has apparently changed his mind.
Oregon State announced Williams as joining the Beavers' football program on Wednesday, but Williams posted on Twitter saying he is now attending “his dream school” of Oregon.
“First I would like to say thank you to Oregon State University especially coach Smith for opening their arms to me and my family and giving me an opportunity to play in their program.
“The past three weeks have taught me so much. I am honored and excited to be attending my dream school. This has been a long time coming and I appreciate everyone who has helped me get to this place.
“I know in my heart that this is where I belong and I cannot wait to be playing at Autzen Stadium wearing green and yellow.”
Williams left USC after two games this season and entered the transfer portal. He was on the sidelines for Oregon State’s win over Cal Poly on Sept. 14 and it was reported he did not head to Eugene later that day for the Ducks game against Montana, as he had originally planned.
Williams, who was the nation’s No. 1 rated athlete by Rivals in the class of 2018, had been an Oregon commit before flipping on signing day in February 2018 and heading to USC.
He had four receptions for 87 yards last season and one catch for 11 yards this season in a win over Stanford before entering the transfer portal. He had three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against Oregon State last season.
An Oregon State spokesman said the university couldn’t comment on a student-athlete that is at another university, but =that some information may be made available on Monday when coach Jonathan Smith holds his weekly press conference.