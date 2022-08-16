OSU football: Valsin takes the spotlight at fall camp

The Oregon State offense ended practice on a high note Tuesday at Prothro Field as quarterback Ben Gulbranson found receiver Jimmy Valsin III in the end zone for a touchdown.

Valsin, a redshirt freshman from Arlington, Texas, made a leaping, acrobatic play to secure the catch against tight coverage. That was the second pass Valsin caught on that drive, which pitted a full offensive unit against a full defense. A few plays earlier, Valsin came down with a long pass from Gulbranson on a deep corner route to put the offense in the red zone.

“He’s got some skill and athleticism, obviously his range with his height. Those are the types of plays he can make and it’s awesome to finish that way,” said coach Jonathan Smith, who added that Valsin made some good plays in Monday’s practice as well.

Valsin was one of the standout offensive players throughout the practice. During seven-on-sevens, Valsin had the best play of the session, catching a crossing pass from Chance Nolan in stride and racing away from the defenders.

Valsin, who is listed at 6-foot-2, adds size and depth to the receiver position. Seniors Tyjon Lindsey and Tre’Shaun Harrison are the elder statesmen in that position group and sophomore Silas Bolden is quickly proving himself to be a reliable target. Redshirt freshman Jeremiah Noga also made an impression on Tuesday, showing his speed on a catch and run across the middle.

Early in Tuesday’s practice the defense got the better of the full-unit drills. The defensive highlight came when redshirt sophomore defensive back Akili Arnold was lurking over the middle and had a perfect view of an in-route by a tight end. Arnold cut in front of the target and made a clean interception on the throw from Nolan.

That continued a strong run of play from the defense in general and the defensive backs in particular, who have looked very sharp in camp. Officials were present at Tuesday’s practice and just one penalty was called on the defense, when Lindsey gained separation on a fly route and drew a flag.

The cornerbacks worked specifically on defending without holding during Tuesday’s practice. During one period each cornerback held a tennis ball in each hand, making it impossible to grab hold of an opposing jersey. Even without the tennis balls, however, there has not been a lot of defensive holding so far in camp.

“We definitely don’t want to be all about grabbing,” Smith said. “That’s one of the reasons we use the tennis ball. I do also think we’ve got some experience, veteran guys that’ve been around and just gotten better at their craft and so they’re less handsy. But again, we’re gonna want to challenge and put hand on, you just can’t grab ‘em.”

This is the third week of fall camp, the difficult middle stretch when the newness has worn off but the start of the regular season is still more than two weeks away. The temperature is also rising this week and that was reflected in a bit more chippiness between the offense and defense on Tuesday.

Smith thinks the team is remaining on track with its intensity and focus. Over the next couple of weeks, the team will spend even more time in actual game preparation, turning its attention to specific situations.

“As a whole, I think we’re getting a lot of good work done,” Smith said.

Notes

Smith said that during Saturday’s scrimmage at Reser Stadium, redshirt sophomore linebacker Ryan Franke suffered a leg injury and is likely to miss the season. … Defensive back Alton Julian has not yet taken the field in fall camp but Smith said his rehabilitation is continuing. He has been expected to return in time for the opener against Boise State. … Smith said coaches will begin having meetings with players next week to inform them of decisions on specific roles. That includes the quarterbacks, with Nolan, the returning starter, Gulbranson and Tristan Gebbia in contention for the starting spot.