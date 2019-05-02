Kalani Vakameilalo has accepted an offer from the Seattle Seahawks to participate in the team’s mini-camp.
Vakameilalo started 31 games on the defensive line during his career at Oregon State, including all 12 games his redshirt junior and senior seasons. He had 75 total tackles with six sacks and had 13.5 tackles for loss. He played in 46 games for the Beavers.
He was a highly regarded recruit out of Kapolei, Hawaii and was ranked as the top prospect in the state by Rivals.
“I'm just blessed,” Vakameilalo told KHON2 of Honolulu. “Watching the draft, I was waiting. As soon as the draft was done we didn't get called so I thought that door was closed for me until I got a call from the Seahawks and I was just lost for words. They called and they just said that they want to invite me to the mini camp so I'm just blessed and thankful for that. As long as I can get my foot through the door you know? That's all that matters. I can prove them wrong that I can do what I'm supposed to do you know?”
Vakameilalo brings plenty of size to the table for the Seahawks. He was listed as 6-foot-3, 322 pounds as a senior.
KHON2 reported that Vakameilalo worked out at HOP Training in Waipio during the offseason. One of the owners of the facility is former Seahawks’ defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who made the team in Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2009.
"That's a lot of motivation,” Vakameilalo said. “When I first came here Michael Bennett told me to, even though I don't get my name called, don't give up because he was in the same boat. So I'm just going to take that as motivation and just continue to do what he did and just prove the others that we can do it."