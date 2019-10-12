Utah’s first offensive play was a precursor for things to come.
Oregon State’s Jordan Whittley penetrated the backfield but Utah running back Zack Moss, who missed the last game with an injury, bounced off Whittley and picked up nine yards.
Not long after on the Utes’ second possession, Moss went to the spin move and broke away from Shawn Wilson at the line of scrimmage, then sprinted 91 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.
Just like that it was 14-0 Utah.
It was the start of what turned out to be a long day for the Beavers’ as the No. 15 Utes piled up 503 total yards and scored in every quarter of a 52-0 Pac-12 win over the Beavers before a Reser Stadium crowd of 31,370.
“Obviously disappointing, painful,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “Just big picture we couldn’t match the physicality … They were going to make us earn it and we couldn’t earn it."
A 15-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Gebbia to Calvin Tyler Jr. with 56 seconds left helped the Beavers avoid being shut out for the first time since a 41-0 loss to UCLA at home on Nov. 7, 2015.
The Beavers (2-4, 1-2) managed just 217 total yards, their lowest of the season. They had just 54 in the second half.
“They’re a great front seven," left tackle Blake Brandel said of the Utes (5-1, 2-1). "They’ve got a lot of good guys up there. I just have to watch the film and kind of see what was happening. Obviously whatever we were doing wasn’t really good.”
Jake Luton, fresh off his Pac-12 offensive player of the week performance at UCLA last week when he tossed five touchdowns and rushed for another, finished 17 for 34 for 131 yards with his first interception of the season.
Artavis Pierce, coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, was limited to 21 as the Beavers finished with just 48. The Utes entered the weekend leading the conference allowing just 53.8 yards on the ground.
Isaiah Hodgins managed eight receptions for 78 yards but failed to find the end zone for the first time this season.
Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley was an efficient 14-for-17 passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.
Moss finished with only five carries for 121 yards and two scores. Three others backs had at least 37 yards.
The start Saturday was the complete opposite of the one the Beavers had at UCLA in the Rose Bowl a week earlier.
Thanks in part to Moss' 91-yard run, the Utes piled up 257 total yards in the first quarter alone and led 21-0.
The Beavers, meanwhile, finished the quarter with 53 yards and only 16 on the ground against the conference’s top-ranked run defense.
Utah didn’t do much offensively in the second quarter as the Utes had the ball for less than five minutes. Still, they finished the half with a 306-163 edge in total yards.
By that point the game was all but over.
“This game is about momentum but college football is a long game,” Smith said. “… We had opportunities to get ourselves back in the first half and we didn’t do it. We talk about it, those guys are on scholarship like we are, they’re going to make some plays and we need to be able to respond and make some plays. Didn’t do it tonight.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Utes to a 7-0 lead on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Huntley to Brant Kuithe with 9:58 left.
Four of the Utes’ six plays on the drive were for 10 or more yards.
Moss made it 14-0 with his 91-yard touchdown run, the longest by an opposing player in Reser Stadium history.
A 54-yard pass to Demari Simpkins set the Utes up again and on fourth-and-7 from the 30, Huntley hit Samson Nacua for the touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 1:09 left in the first quarter.
“We’ve just got to tackle,” said senior safety Jalen Moore, who returned after missing the last two games and had 11 tackles. “I felt like Utah came in as a physical team so we have to start fast matching their physicality.
“Zack Moss is a good running back but I mean its football and everybody is going to be good so you’ve got to be mentally sharp and come ready to play.”
The Beavers reached the 19 on their next possession but lost seven yards over the next three pays and settled for a 44-yard field goal attempt. However, Jordan Choukair was wide right and the Utes kept the 21-0 lead.
The Beavers again moved the ball after a defensive stop, but Luton’s first interception of the season was returned by Devin Lloyd for a 64-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead with 3:03 left in the half.
Utah stopped Pierce for a loss of three on fourth-and-1 at the 42 with 1:43 left and made the Beavers pay with a touchdown just before the end of the half.
It took just three plays with Moss going the last six for a 35-0 lead.
The Beavers had one more chance to put points on the board but Everett Hayes missed a 42-yard field goal as time expired it was the second straight home games the Beavers were shut out in the first half.
Smith said the message for the second half was to play quality football.
“The first half is over we can’t do anything to change that so all we can change is the second half,” Smith said.
It didn’t happen.
Utah dominated the third quarter, piling up 135 yards to Oregon State’s seven. The Utes also scored two more touchdowns for a 49-0 lead. The Beavers had nine plays for seven total yards in the period.
Utah made it 42-0 with 9:17 left in the third on a 1-yard run by Devin Brumfield.
A 7-yard run by Jordan Wilmore made it 49-0 with 2:46 left in the third.
Jadon Redding’s 42-yard field goal pushed the Utes' lead to 52-0 with 9:34 to play.
The road may get a little easier next week, but not by much, as the Beavers head to California for an 11:30 a.m. kickoff next Saturday.
The Golden Bears are allowing just 18.3 points per game.