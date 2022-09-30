OSU football: Utah among nation's best defenses statistically

Utah’s defensive numbers speak for themselves.

The Utes rank third among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in passing yards allowed at 132.8 per game. They’re also pretty good against the run, giving up 111.2 yards per contest.

Utah (3-1) has given up an average of 14 points through its first four games, which includes a 29-26 loss at Florida, home wins against Southern Utah (73-7) and San Diego State (35-7) and a 34-13 victory last week at Arizona State to open Pac-12 play.

“To me it’s physical. That’s the first thing playing against these guys, it’s super physical,” Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said earlier this week when asked about the Utes. “The front seven makes it physical, and then discipline.”

Up front, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna was the 2021 Pac-12 freshman defensive player of the year. Linebacker Karene Reid is second on the team in tackles with 23. Defensive ends Van Fillinger and Gabe Reid have a team-best 2.5 sacks apiece.

The Beavers (3-1, 0-1) will look for a second straight win against the 12th-ranked Utes (3-1, 1-0) when the teams meet Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Some other statistics for Utah’s defenders stand out as well.

The Utes have allowed just 51 first downs so far, which ranks tied for sixth in the FBS. Utah gives up first downs on just 28% of third-down tries, good for 22nd in the nation.

Oregon State will put its passing offense (206.5 ypg) up against a Utah secondary that plays primarily in a man-to-man system in the backfield.

“We’ve got to take advantage of that, especially being smaller wide receivers and faster wide receivers,” OSU wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey said. “We treat everything like a track race. Treat everything like it’s vertical, and that’s going to get the defenders to back up even more.”

In other words, Lindsey said, “if those guys are even, the next thing we’re leaving. So expect the ball to come up to you.”

Big pass plays that surfaced in the Beavers’ first three games were absent in last week’s 17-14 home loss to current No. 6 USC. Oregon State’s Chance Nolan was 17-of-29 passing for 167 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions.

Lindsey said his team needs to find those large-yardage gainers again.

The veteran receiver regularly has “top-tier players” in the defensive backfield, and this fall is no different.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III was a second-team all-conference selection in 2021. Strong safety Cole Bishop leads the team in tackles with 27 (2.5 for loss) and also has one of the team’s five interceptions on the season. He was named to the Pac-12’s honorable mention last year.

Those types of players are a challenge but more than that, Lindsey said.

“It’s just going to give us the opportunity to get better and showcase what we truly can do on the offensive side as a unit and have those big plays that we need,” he said.

After last year’s 42-34 home win against the Utes at Reser Stadium, the Beavers go on the road as double-digit underdogs knowing Utah will have the 2021 game on their minds. That defeat, which included 260 Oregon State rushing yards, was the Utes’ only conference loss of the season.

“It’s going to mean a lot to those guys, us coming to their home and defend the best that they can and not (let) us shock the world again. But that’s what we’re planning on doing,” Lindsey said.

Kuithe out

Utah will be without a key part of its offense after tight end Brant Kuithe suffered a season-ending injury against Arizona State.

Kuithe, a senior, was first on the team in receptions (19) and second in yardage (206) and touchdowns (three). He was a second-team all-conference pick in 2021 while helping the Utes win the Pac-12 championship.

“He was a huge part of what we do offensively,” Utes coach Kyle Whittingham told the media this week. “But we'll have to have guys step up and pick up the slack. It means an opportunity for Thomas Yassmin, Munir McClain, Logan Kendall. They've got to pick it up.”

Yassmin, a junior from Australia, has the only two catches on the season among those three. That includes a 72-yard grab versus Arizona State.

But Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray knows what he’s up against.

“They’ve got tight ends for days. They’ve got more than enough,” Bray said. “They do what they do and that’s why they’re so good. They’ve got a system over a long period of time.”

Praise for the Beavers

Whittingam had some kind words for OSU coach Jonathan Smith and his team: “Outstanding football team, played USC right down to the wire a couple days ago. Jonathan Smith's doing a great job up there. He's really built that program back up the right way. We will have our hands full this week.”