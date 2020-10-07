OSU football: Up-and-comers have limited time to show what they can do

Oregon State lost last year’s starting quarterback, Jake Luton, to exhausted eligibility, but redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia is in his third year in the program and played in four games in 2019, including a start against Oregon. Smith said he expects redshirt junior Nick Moore and redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan, both transfer quarterbacks, to join Gebbia in getting time with the first-team offense in fall camp before a decision is made on a starter.

Like Luton, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins is now in the NFL. But the Beavers have six returning players who have previously started games.

Given what he’s seen across college football already with games underway, Smith said having solid second- and third-string players will be key.

“I think depth is critical as ever in regards to this season,” the coach said.

“You’ve seen it across the country with multiple players not being able to play on a Saturday for different reasons. Depth is going to show up throughout the year.”

Other states where Pac-12 universities are located have had looser guidelines than Oregon and California in terms of what in-person activities athletes could do together. Smith was asked if he felt that put his program at a competitive disadvantage.