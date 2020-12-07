OSU football: Tristan Gebbia will miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia will not play again this season.
The redshirt junior will have surgery on his injured hamstring later this week and miss the remainder of the 2020 campaign, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said Monday.
“A lot went into a decision, but ultimately (it) is gonna be the best for his future,” Smith said. “We totally support it and understand it.”
Chance Nolan, who made his first start for the Beavers on Saturday at Utah, will be Oregon State’s starting quarterback from here on out. True freshman Ben Gulbranson is now the backup.
Smith was not able to comment on the exact extent of Gebbia’s injury, but said the surgery is related to the hamstring injury the quarterback sustained during the Beavers’ final drive of their win over Oregon.
In four games this season, Gebbia threw for 824 yards on 80-for-129 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions while also running for two touchdowns and catching another.
He played his best game of the season against Oregon and led the Beavers on a game-winning drive, but was injured in a third-and-goal situation while trying to reach the end zone.
He limped off the field after the play, and Nolan came in and scored the decisive touchdown on the first snap of his college career.
Gebbia’s road to becoming Oregon State’s starting quarterback was not an easy one. He originally committed to play at Nebraska, but transferred away after redshirting during the 2017 season. He joined the Beavers early in the 2018 campaign and sat out the season, burning a year of eligibility.
In 2019, he lost out on the starting job to Jake Luton and played just one game.
At long last in 2020, he has the keys to the Beavers’ offense and seemed to be hitting his stride during the Oregon game.
When asked about the difficulties of watching Gebbia lose another season to injury, Smith paused for a moment before giving an emotional response.
“It’s tough. I’ve got a bunch of respect for him, because he’s gone through a lot,” Smith said. “He continues to work hard. He’s a positive guy. He’s got a great mindset that he’ll be back here next year. I do think he went out on a high note; he played really well in that game. He won that game for us at the end. Now it’s disappointing that he can't’ continue that momentum. But he’ll be back next fall."
Nick Moore leaves program
Smith also announced Monday that reserve quarterback Nick Moore has left the program.
A redshirt junior, Moore never took a snap for the Beavers. He was in the mix for the starting job during training camp but lost out to Gebbia, and then was surpassed by Nolan for the backup spot.
“Nick’s decided to leave the program,” Smith said. “That’s actually been in conversation for awhile. He deeply wants to play this game and we wish him well.”
Latest on Jermar Jefferson
Oregon State played without star tailback Jermar Jefferson at Utah after he and four other players were ruled out due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.
There is a chance those players could be back this Saturday, but Smith is not certain at this point. He said Oregon State will find out in the middle of this week.
“I’m not the expert on this, but there is a difference between isolation and quarantine,” Smith said in regards to where Jefferson and the other four players are at in the quarantine process. “Jermar is in quarantine, so... they are able to come to the facility separate from our team and our players and get workouts in.”
Cade Brownholtz, Luke Leonnig, John McCartan and Rweha Munyagi Jr. were the other players held out due to testing results.
A week earlier, Brownholtz, Kyrei Fisher, Nous Keobounnam, Leonnig and Tanner Miller were held out of the Oregon game because of testing results. Keobounnam cleared to play at Utah and traveled with the team to Salt Lake City, but did not play a single snap because he had missed the entire week of practice.
Smith said he anticipates Keobounnam playing this weekend.
Injury update
Aside from the Oregon State players who are dealing with coronavirus situations, the team is also hoping for some good news on the injury front.
Running back B.J. Baylor and wideout Champ Flemings both left the Utah game with shoulder injuries and neither player returned. Smith said the team is waiting for updated news on those two players as well.
“Nothing long-term, but they’re questionable for this weekend. We’ll kind of see how they rehab and are able to get back throughout this week,” Smith said.
If Jefferson and Baylor are both out, Calvin Tyler will get the majority of the carries at running back, with redshirt freshman Ta’Ron Madison and true freshman Isaiah Newell figuring to rotate in as well.
David Morris has not played since the season-opener against Washington State due to both injuries and COVID-19 testing protocols. It sounds as though the junior safety will not play against Stanford.
“He has not gotten back and I do not see him playing this weekend,” Smith said. “He’s been very limited and missed a few days of practice for health reasons.”
Starting punter update
Caleb Lightbourn won the starting punting job for the Beavers out of fall camp and performed relatively well over the first couple games of the season.
But he and Luke Loecher each took one punt apiece against Oregon, and Loecher took all four punts against the Utes Saturday, while Lightbourn handled kickoff duties as he has all year. Lightbourn is listed as the starting punter on Oregon State’s latest depth chart.
Smith gave some clarity on the situation.
“We’re going to continue to mix that,” Smith said. “That’s not just strictly on Caleb. Some of it was because we wanted to move the pocket a little bit — Luke is left-footed. So we were able to change up the scheme on punts. There’s a chance this Saturday you might see both guys.”
Lowe and Harrison available
Smith said that Trey Lowe and Tre’Shaun Harrison will be available for the Stanford game.
Lowe, a running back, and Harrison, a wide receiver, were both once highly sought-after recruits who transferred to Oregon State at the start of 2020. Lowe is a former four-star tailback who originally committed to Washington, while Harrison was once a four-star athlete who committed to Florida State.
Both will become eligible to play Dec. 11 because that is the end of the fall quarter for Oregon State. Since both transferred to the school last January, that means that we have spent a full calendar year enrolled.
“They are available to go,” Smith said. “We’ll kind of see how the plan comes together and how they practice this week. But they are available to play.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
