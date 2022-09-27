OSU football: Transfer RB Griffin making the most of his opportunities

Having his parents in the Reser Stadium stands for the first time last Saturday night provided Jam Griffin with a little more motivation, or “edge” as the Oregon State redshirt sophomore running back puts it.

And Griffin didn’t disappoint as he’s seen his role increase in his return from a hip flexor injury that kept him out of the season opener in his first year with the Beavers’ football team.

He rushed for 84 yards on 12 carries in the 17-14 loss to current No. 6 USC, including an 18-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining that put OSU ahead. He has 144 yards and two scores on 24 attempts this season.

“I just like to run with a purpose. I don’t like to die easy, go down easy,” said Griffin, listed at 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds. “I feel like if the defender wants to tackle me, they’re going to have to feel all of me.”

Earlier in the game, he showed his speed and power with consecutive runs on 11 and 21 yards during a second-quarter drive that ended with one of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Chance Nolan.

Griffin spent his previous three seasons at Georgia Tech, about an hour from his home in Rome, Georgia. A four-star recruit and Georgia 5A offensive player of the year as a high school senior, he had 91 rushing attempts over 21 games as a reserve with the Yellow Jackets.

This season, his carry numbers have gone from three against Fresno State to nine versus Montana State to 24 against the Trojans.

Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren says Griffin’s steady increase in playing time has been a result of him getting more comfortable with the playbook and learning Oregon State’s offensive system.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In Griffin, Lindgren said the ability was evident throughout four weeks of training camp and now he’s getting his opportunity.

“He’s got a burst, that potential to hit the big play,” the coach said. “Not saying that the other guys don’t, but I do think he’s got a little bit quicker, a little more twitch maybe to create some explosive plays. He had some nice runs Saturday.”

Griffin says injuries are just part of the game, and when they happen you have to stay positive and work hard to recover and get back on the field.

Asked Tuesday if he’s back to full strength, he said with a wry smile, “you guys haven’t seen 100% yet. But it’s almost there. Yeah, almost.”

There’s plenty of competition for running back carries on the Beavers’ roster.

Deshaun Fenwick has been the team’s lead back. Damien Martinez, Trey Lowe Jack Colletto and Kanoa Shannon have also taken their turns at that position.

Lowe will miss his fourth straight game due to injury this Saturday when Oregon State plays at No. 12 Utah.

Griffin said he likes having a rotation and doesn’t need 20 carries. He says he’s fine with the 12 he had against the Trojans.

“I’m going to do the most with them,” he said, noting that he likes having fresh teammates spell him when he gets tired and that there’s camaraderie within the unit. “We’re all close. We’ve got a good relationship with everybody. We help each other get better.”

Lindgren joked that there’s only one football and added that OSU running backs coach AJ Steward does a good job keeping the players in his group motivated and ready when their chances come.

“I feel like those guys have a great attitude, a great mindset,” Lindgren said. “I think a great example of that was this weekend. Jam goes in there and scores and Fenwick, who really hadn’t taken as many carries as he was accustomed to taking, was like the first guy to greet him on the sideline when he came off. I thought that was really cool. I think that just speaks to the room. Those guys are selfless players and putting the team first.”

Beavers wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey echoed Lindgren’s thoughts on Griffin and Fenwick, having seen the same in-game interaction between the two.

There’s constant competition for playing time, “but at the end of the day we’re all brothers, we’re all family,” Lindsey said.

Griffin’s return to health and Lowe’s injury are among the factors that have seen Griffin continue to rise on the depth chart.

Fenwick, at 4.8 yards per carry, Martinez (4.4) and in a less-frequent role the multi-threat Colletto (7.6) have shown an ability to produce when called upon.

But more and more as the season has progressed, it’s been Griffin’s turn. USC got an up-close look at what the OSU newcomer is all about.

“Jam finally got his opportunity to showcase what he could do against a top-tier team in the nation,” Lindsey said.