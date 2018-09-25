When Noah Togiai went down with a knee injury at Oregon State’s football scrimmage in Bend in late August, he thought his season could be over before it started.
It would have been a tough blow for the Beavers’ returning starter at tight end, especially after he missed all of spring camp and was limited most of fall camp recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in last season’s Civil War.
“It’s pretty much the same thing that happened to me that sat me out a whole season two years ago,” Togiai said Tuesday, referring to the knee injury that cut short his sophomore season two games in.
“I told the trainers I wasn’t going to do that, I wasn’t going to sit out. I was going to try to get back and try to help my team the best I can.”
Togiai made his first appearance since the final game last season when he got the start against Arizona last week. He admitted he pushed the envelope in his rehab and came back as soon as he could.
The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior was a bit rusty and didn’t have a catch. He was also whistled for a key holding penalty in the red zone that derailed a key drive.
“I’ll be a lot better,” said Togia, who has 48 career receptions for 565 yards and four touchdowns. “Playing in the game was pretty much my first live reps. … Having a game be your first live reps in (almost) a year, you are obviously going to struggle. But I felt like I did all right.”
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said he hadn’t planned on Togiai playing when the Beavers developed the game plan for the Wildcats.
Togiai said he mostly blocked but did go out for a few passes.
“I think the healthier that he continues to get, then we can start factoring in to, ‘hey this is how we’re going to try to get him some throws,’” Lindgren said. “But it was great to see him out there.”
Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak said the more work Togiai can put in during practice, the more that will translate in the games.
“I think for him right now it’s just knocking off rust, getting some plays fitted and getting into it and feeling like his conditioning is getting there,” Wozniak said.
Togiai admitted he felt his conditioning was better than anticipated since he had not been able to run much the past month or so and had been very limited.
“During the game I struggled a bit,” he said. “The first quarter was trying to get back into it. But once I was back into it, I felt just as I have felt any other game I’ve played in.”
What Togiai forgot was how sore he would be following the game, something he had razzed his teammates about the first few games.
“The first three games I listened to everybody complain about how sore they are and I just didn’t think anything of it,” he said. “Now that I played in one I realize they weren’t lying. Your body really gets sore.”
Togiai said his knee was understandably sore Sunday but iced it and has been living in the training room.
While he hasn’t been playing, Togiai has been watching the younger tight ends like Isaiah Smalls and Teagan Quitoriano get a chance to showcase their abilities.
“I’ve had a lot of fun being the older guy, it’s not something I’m used to yet,” Togiai said. “Isaiah’s doing a great job, Teagan’s doing a great job, as well as those other younger guys Bryce (Bramscher) and Ralph (Taufa’asau). They’re all progressing really well and I’m excited to see what they do.”
Having dealt with two injuries back to back has put the game in focus for Togiai.
“I learned not to take anything for granted. I’ve been hurt multiple times here and everybody knows that by now,” he said with a laugh. “And each time I am more and more thankful for every day I get to play on this field.”