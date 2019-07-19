Oregon State senior Noah Togiai has been selected to the John Mackey Award watch list, presented annually to the nation’s top tight end. The West Valley City, Utah, native is one of 70 players on the award's initial watch list.
Togiai, an OSU graduate in sociology, has started 25 of 32 games he has appeared in. He has 58 career receptions for 642 yards and seven touchdowns. The former two-sport (basketball) athlete for the Beavers was one of four true freshmen to play in 2015. Injuries have limited him throughout his career, including receiving a medical redshirt year in 2016.
The 2019 winner will be announced Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards, televised on ESPN from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT.
Togiai joins sophomore running back Jermar Jefferson and senior wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins on preseason awards watch lists to date. Jefferson was selected for the second time to the Doak Walker Award preseason list, signifying the nation’s top running back. Hodgins is on the Biletnikoff Award roster, marking the nation’s best receiver.