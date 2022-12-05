OSU football: Time changed for Las Vegas Bowl

A shift in the NFL schedule has led to a time change for the Las Vegas Bowl. No. 17 Oregon State (9-3) will play Florida (6-6) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in a game which will be broadcast on ESPN.

The bowl game was originally scheduled for a Saturday evening kickoff, but the NFL announced on Monday that the game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 18 at Allegiant Stadium has been moved from its Sunday night slot to a 1:05 p.m. kickoff. That forced the Las Vegas Bowl to move its game to an earlier time Saturday to allow for the necessary cleanup and preparation between games.

The move tightens the already narrow window between the bowl announcement and the bowl game.

Coaches have traditionally stressed the importance of the extra practice time that a bowl game provides. Playing on Dec. 17 instead of later in the month reduces the number of extra practices, but Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said there are some advantages to playing a bowl game closer to the end of the regular season.

“I like the idea of playing a little bit earlier … playing games week in, week out for three months and then taking a really long pause,” Smith said. “We practiced a little bit last week so we’re excited about the game. If we were playing in two weeks or four weeks, I know our guys would be really fired up to go.”

Florida’s shrinking roster

On Monday, Florida’s starting quarterback Anthony Richardson announced he was opting out of the bowl game to begin his preparation for the NFL draft. Richardson completed 53% of his passes this season for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Richardson was also a threat on the ground, running for 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

His absence leaves the Gators extremely thin at the quarterback position. Backup Jalen Kitna was excused from the squad last week following his arrest on child pornography charges. No other quarterback on the roster has thrown a pass this season.

Wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. have also announced their intention to opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. Shorter caught 29 passes for 577 yards and two touchdowns this season.

In addition to those decisions, Florida has also had more than a dozen players announce that they have entered the transfer portal. It is not known how many of those players, if any, will stay with the team through the bowl game.