OSU football: Tight end Carley dismissed for racist language

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has dismissed freshman tight end Rocco Carley from the football team for using racist language in an audio recording.

Carley used insensitive language to describe African Americans, homosexuals and people of the Muslim faith in the recording, which surfaced Wednesday.

Smith heard the recording and quickly alerted athletic director Scott Barnes.

"We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment," Smith said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech."

Carley, who went to Kennedy High School in Mt. Angel, issued an apology on Twitter, saying the video was taken about three years ago in a group chat in which he was saying “stupid things” with some high school friends.

"This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise to you all that this video does not represent me,” Carley said. “I was doing an accent of a southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny.