OSU football: Tibesar remains upbeat about fall

Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar has been working as closely as possible with his players while social distancing is in effect.
Right now that means keeping in touch Monday, Wednesday and Friday through video conferencing.
Tibesar has four hours a week spread over those three days to go through as much as he can to make up for lost spring practice time.
“It was fortunate the NCAA lifted the two-hour limit to four hours and there’s talk they may even go up to eight now,” Tibesar said earlier this week. “So we’re going three days a week for a little over an hour and having a position meeting. And so we’re able to share video through Zoom and I've got my greaseboard right here, we’re able to talk up different stuff and dive in (on) questions. We’re trying to use the technology that’s available to us and keep educating the players and that’s mainly what the position coaches and coordinators are doing.”
In addition to working with the coaches via Zoom meetings, the players are able to stay in shape on their own with the guidance of OSU strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald.
“I know that coach Mac and his strength staff, every single week they have a tailored program for the guys because they’ve been in contact with every single player to find out what equipment do they have available to them, what they don’t have and some guys if they’ve got a pretty good setup, some of them have a weight room in the basement or garage or something like that, we’re trying to tailor the work off of that,” Tibesar said. “Other guys, they are someplace where they don’t have anything. They’ve got the household furniture and space outside and so then they’ve got a workout program tailored for what space they have and what equipment they have.”
While the pandemic has changed the way coaches conduct offseason work with the players, it has opened up extra time to recruit.
“Normally we’re in spring ball right now, we’re focusing a lot of time and attention on our players, we’re out at practice, we’re getting ready for practice, we’re watching practice that we just did. We have a lot more time to spend and then with all of today’s technology, I’ve had multiple FaceTime conversations with recruits and their parents and certainly a lot more than I’ve ever had at this point in time. So I think probably coaches are spending more time on recruiting and we’re watching more tape and more kids are getting evaluated,” Tibesar said.
“The thing that we’re missing out on is the face-to-face contact with getting those recruits on campus and getting them to sit down in my office and get to talk to them one on one and talk to them and ask them questions and try to learn some of their football knowledge when they’re on campus and then show them what Oregon State has to offer. We’re not able to do that, which is unfortunate because right around now it’s one of the best places in the country to be. The weather is fantastic, the campus Is gorgeous and it’s a great time to get people here in Corvallis.”
The situation isn’t quite as dire for returning players who have gone through the process of preparing during the offseason in order to be ready for the fall.
Missing out on the spring practices is a little more problematic for those new to the program.
“Especially probably on the defensive back area,” Tibesar said. “Guys that joined us in January that we would have loved to have gotten in all 15 practices this spring that have them get up to speed and take advantage of those practice reps.
“Don’t get me wrong, these Zoom meeting don’t replace spring ball. They don’t. They’re making the best of the situation we’re currently in and it’s not just us, every program in the country is going through this kind of adversity. We probably more talk to our guys who can adjusts who can adapt, who can use this time to get better? And if we stay on task with our schoolwork, with our studying the playbook and everybody is at their position meetings and you’re staying true to your workouts, can we get an advantage over another team whose players maybe aren’t being as disciplined?”
Many sports seasons and events have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.
There has been talk of the country going without football in the fall, but Tibesar remains upbeat about the subject.
“I guess I’m a just a positive person in general and so I’m very optimistic that we’re going to play our season in some form or fashion and at some point,” he said. “It may be different, it may be shortened, it may be just be a conference season, it may be delayed a month. It may be delayed two months. I have a hard time believing that we’re not going to play some form of a season, even if it doesn’t occur until November, December, January. I think athletic departments across the country are going to have to play college football or it will be a financial disaster for many, many athletic departments.”
