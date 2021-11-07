OSU football: Tibesar out as defensive coordinator

Oregon State has parted ways with defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, head coach Jonathan Smith announced Sunday night.

"I felt it was the right time to make a change in our football program and have relieved Coach Tim Tibesar of his duties at Oregon State. All of us thank Coach Tibesar for his hard work and professionalism the past four years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward," Smith stated in a written announcement. "In the interim, Coach Trent Bray will serve as our Defensive Coordinator and Coach Kendrick Van Ackeren will transition from Defensive Analyst to working on-field with our linebackers."

The decision comes one day after the Beavers' 37-34 double-overtime loss at Colorado on Saturday. The Buffaloes (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) had 392 yards of total offense (222 rushing and 170 passing).

Oregon State is eighth in the conference in scoring defense, giving up 27.7 points per game, and 10th in total defense, allowing an average of 405.7 yards per game. Oregon State 11th in the conference in passing defense at 262 yards per game.

The Beavers were 5-2 after their home victory over Utah and needed just one more win to clinch bowl eligibility. The have since lost two straight road games, starting with a 39-25 loss at California.

The Beavers are home on Saturday against Stanford (3-6, 2-5). The Cardinal have lost four straight since their 31-24 overtime victory over Oregon.

Oregon State wraps up its home slate on Nov. 20 against Arizona State (6-3, 4-2) and plays at No. 5 Oregon (8-1, 5-1) on Nov. 27.

Bray played for Oregon State from 2002-05 and was first-team all-conference his senior year. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 2009 and then joined the Oregon State staff in 2012 as the linebackers coach.

Bray joined former head coach Mike Riley at Nebraska from 2015-17 and then returned to Corvallis in 2018. Before moving over to serve as the defensive coordinator Bray was serving as the linebackers coach and assistant head coach.

