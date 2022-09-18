OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State

The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0).

The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday evening. After winning on the last play of the game a week ago at Fresno State, Oregon State took control in the first half against the Bobcats, taking a 34-14 lead into intermission.

Here are three thoughts about the Beavers’ victory:

Great execution on offense

Oregon State received the opening kickoff and then had to use a timeout before the first play from scrimmage. This would typically be seen as a lack of preparation and a bad omen for the rest of the game. In this case, it was the only occasion in the entire game when the Oregon State offense looked like it didn’t know what it was doing. After the timeout, the Beavers marched downfield on a seven-play, 90-yard touchdown drive.

The Oregon State offense operated at near-peak efficiency on Saturday, scoring touchdowns on nine out of 10 possessions. The team also scored a touchdown on a punt return, which isn’t counted as an offensive possession.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren clearly knew where his players had the advantage. Montana State lacked the speed necessary in the defensive backfield to cover Oregon State’s assortment of wideouts. Quarterback Chance Nolan had targets open on intermediate and deep routes throughout the game and the offensive line gave him plenty of time to find them.

There was some concern going into the game about the absence of running back Trey Lowe and tight end Luke Musgrave, who were both out due to injury. Oregon State did not miss them against the Bobcats as Tre’Shaun Harrison, Anthony Gould and others more than picked up the slack. But going into Pac-12 play it would be helpful to have both back in action.

Special teams break out

The first big special teams play of the day belonged to Montana State as Marqui Johnson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith had mentioned that he saw room for improvement in the team’s kick coverage against Fresno State and it cost the Beavers on this play against the Bobcats.

But Oregon State’s special teams bounced back with a series of highlight plays of their own. Gould returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and later had a 33-yard punt return. Silas Bolden also returned a kickoff 80 yards before being brought down and the Beavers took advantage of the excellent field position with a quick scoring drive.

Smith said the team’s return units can be effective when they get the opportunity, but the punt return unit in particular had limited chances prior to Saturday.

“On punt return, we hadn’t really gotten a pitch to hit,” Smith said. “And so finally getting a couple that Anthony had a chance to roll with, he makes the huge return. I do think we can make a difference if we get punts you can actually catch.”

Oregon State did finish the game with a question mark at one key special teams position. Kicker Everett Hayes came into the Montana State game less than 100% healthy. He made his first four extra-point attempts but missed on a fifth attempt late in the second quarter. The kick had plenty of lift but was just wide to the right.

Hayes later attempted a 46-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. The kick had plenty of length but was wide right. It was unclear if Hayes aggravated his injury on that attempt, but he did not take any kicks in the second half. Extra-point duty after halftime was handled by redshirt freshman Atticus Sappington, who missed his first attempt but made the next four. There is no question that Sappington has the necessary leg strength as he regularly handles kickoffs for the Beavers.

Playing in Portland

Hosting a game away from Reser Stadium unquestionably put extra stress on the program’s support personnel. But the experience was a positive one, especially for the members of the team who are from the Portland area.

One of those players is defensive back Jaydon Grant, who estimated that he had about 40 friends and family members in attendance. He recalled playing in the stadium as a high school senior and he had the chance to reflect on those memories late in the game as the coaching staff gave the second- and third-team players some playing time.

“I think that fourth quarter, once we got taken out, I had time to just soak it in, those bright lights, you see the Beaver orange,” Grant said. “Just (an) amazing experience and obviously when you play well as a team to come out with the win, there’s nothing better than that.”

It’s hard to say if the benefits of playing the occasional game in Portland are worth the extra effort but on Saturday the positives definitely seemed to outweigh the negatives. In any case, the last time Oregon State played in Portland the Beavers lost 49-0 to UCLA. This victory, at the least, replaces that ugly loss as the most recent contest in the Rose City. It doesn’t seem necessary to wait 36 years before trying it again.