OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over California

Oregon State took control of the game early on Saturday night, racing to a 21-0 lead before closing out a 38-10 win over California in a Pac-12 Conference football matchup at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) were better than the Golden Bears in all three phases of the game and this week will have the opportunity to clinch their first season with at least eight wins since 2012, when the team finished 9-4. Oregon State, which is ranked 25th in the latest AP poll, will play at Arizona State (3-7, 2-5) on Saturday. Following are three thoughts on Oregon State’s victory.

One-dimensional Bears

Oregon State’s defensive players and coaches made it clear last week that the goal was to shut down California’s running game and make the Golden Bears one-dimensional. In the first half on Saturday the defense exceeded that goal and made the California offense no-dimensional.

The Golden Bears went into halftime with a running game that was completely ineffective, having lost 7 yards on eight rushing attempts. California was also unable to throw the ball, with just 60 total passing yards and an interception.

For the game, the Golden Bears had 156 yards of total offense, including just 9 yards rushing.

OSU linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris said the defensive game plan this week was the simplest of the season but it resulted in one of the unit’s top performances.

“When everybody’s on the same page, that’s the type of stuff that happens. When people break big runs on us or they get big plays on us, it’s because we’re not executing,” Fisher-Morris said. “When we’re executing, you can expect that.”

Fourth-down aggressiveness

Oregon State failed to convert two fourth-down attempts last week in the loss at Washington. Any question of whether that might lead coach Jonathan Smith to be less aggressive on fourth down was answered early in the game against California. The Beavers attempted three fourth-down conversions in the first half and were successful each time, creating two first downs and a touchdown.

The first fourth-down conversion was one of the highlights of the game. Facing a fourth-and-2 at midfield, Oregon State’s short-yardage specialist Jack Colletto took the direct snap and threw a deep pass to Anthony Gould for a 37-yard completion.

“These pictures we’ve been seeing against Colletto, everyone’s loading the box and so then take that shot, Anthony Gould comes up with a big catch,” Smith said.

Colletto’s throw initially appeared to be beyond Gould’s reach, but the receiver didn’t give up on the play and made the diving catch. Putting that play out there might make teams a bit more hesitant to put all 11 defenders within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage, as the Golden Bears did.

Injuries add up

Several Oregon State players had to be helped off the field at various times during Saturday’s game, including Colletto, running back Jam Griffin and offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Heneli Bloomfield.

The injuries on the offensive line are particularly concerning if they result in missed games by Fuaga or Bloomfield. Fuaga is a key part of the Beavers’ road-paving right side of the line alongside Brandon Kipper and his absence would be felt.

Bloomfield has started the last couple of games due to the season-ending injury suffered by Marco Brewer. If he is out of action, it will be a further test of the offensive line’s depth.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

On Saturday, the unit held up as redshirt freshmen Tyler Morano and Tanner Miller were pressed into service.

“Those guys work really hard. They’ve earned those reps. Really happy to get some other O-linemen in the game late. And so I think the future’s bright for that offensive line to continue to be pretty good,” Smith said.

Smith also addressed quarterback Chance Nolan and his delayed return to action after being placed in the concussion protocol following the loss at Utah.

“He’s been working at it, it just has not gotten to the point that he’d be cleared to play quarterback,” Smith said. “He’s getting closer and it’s not a lack of effort. He’s been wearing out that training room, so we’ll just see.”