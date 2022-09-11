OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win at Fresno State

Oregon State earned a historic 35-32 nonconference football victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. The Beavers won their first road game in series history on the final play of the game, a 2-yard touchdown run by Jack Colletto.

The final play is especially memorable because Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith could have sent out the field-goal unit and played for overtime. Smith’s decision is one of the topics in this week’s look back at the game.

Fourth-down aggression

The decision on the final play followed the same approach the team had taken throughout the game. The Beavers converted a fourth-and-2 in the first quarter on their first scoring drive of the game. Knowing the success the team has had with Colletto, the Beavers' short-yardage specialist, in these situations, it was interesting to see the team change up its call on that play. Quarterback Chance Nolan rolled out and found tight end Luke Musgrave for the first down. That call will make opponents think twice the rest of the season before selling out to stop the run in those situations.

Trailing 26-21 midway through the fourth quarter Oregon State went for it on fourth-and-7 but an incomplete pass turned the ball over to the Bulldogs.

The decision on the final play was not an easy one and in his postgame radio interview Smith said his first decision was to kick the field goal and go into overtime. Oregon State’s field-goal unit went on the field and Everett Hayes made the kick. But before the ball was snapped, Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford called timeout.

During that timeout, Smith reconsidered.

“I kept on thinking to myself, ‘We came down here to win the game, not to go to overtime.’ The opportunity, Jack Colletto on the two, we did it,” Smith said.

Red-zone execution

The Oregon State defense gave up 492 yards of total offense to Fresno State and Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener had an outstanding day, throwing for 360 yards. But he threw just one touchdown pass.

When their backs were up against their own goal line, the Beavers made the plays they had to make. Fresno State had six drives inside the Oregon State 20-yard line and came away with 22 total points, scoring two touchdowns and making three field goals while missing another a field goal attempt.

If just one of those drives which ended in a field-goal attempt had resulted in a touchdown, Oregon State would have had a much more difficult time rallying for the victory.

Offensively, Oregon State struggled in some areas against Fresno State. In particular, the Beavers were ineffective on third down, completing just 2 of 10 third-down attempts. Oregon State won, however, because it made the most of its scoring opportunities, turning all four drives into the red zone into touchdowns.

Fenwick bounces back

Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick fumbled for the second time in two games, although he was able to recover the ball and the Beavers maintained possession. The 6-foot-2, 226-pound bruiser always runs hard, but he seemed to carry the ball with even more intensity after putting the ball on the ground in the first quarter against the Bulldogs.

Fenwick finished the game with 104 yards rushing on 19 carries and a touchdown. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and helped keep multiple drives alive with runs for first downs.

Oregon State was without running back Trey Lowe on Saturday night. The team has good depth at that position, however, and freshman Damien Martinez had four carries for 18 yards and transfer Jam Griffin carried the ball three times for 13 yards. Wide receiver Silas Bolden had the longest run of the game, scoring on a 36-yard play in the second quarter.

Overall, it was a more consistent performance on the ground than the opening game against Boise State.