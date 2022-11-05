OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss at Washington

The Oregon State football team had its chances on Friday night at Washington, but the Huskies made the final push for a 24-21 Pac-12 Conference victory.

The loss is a tough one for the Beavers, who did a lot of things right in Seattle. Oregon State made big plays on defense and special teams and ran the ball effectively. It was a good performance overall, but not quite enough to earn the Beavers their first road win in the series since 2008.

Following are three thoughts on the game:

Penix wins final round

Oregon State (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12) knew going into the game that slowing down Washington’s passing attack would be crucial. For the first 55 minutes, the Beavers did about as well as could be hoped.

The game was tied with 4:33 left on the clock when OSU punter Luke Loecher pinned the Huskies deep in their own territory. That’s when Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. showed why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. The transfer from Indiana led the Huskies on an 18-play, 92-yard drive which ended with the game-winning field goal.

On that drive, Penix completed 9 of 13 pass attempts and was 3 for 3 on third down. It was reminiscent of Caleb Williams’ work leading USC down the field for the game-winning drive earlier this season at Reser Stadium. In the end, the Beavers came up one stop short in both contests.

Missed opportunities

The Huskies (7-2, 4-2) were in position to win the game with a field goal because Oregon State failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities earlier in the game.

On the Beavers’ possession prior to the Huskies’ final drive, the offense moved the ball with its ground game. A series of runs by Jam Griffin and Damien Martinez gave the Beavers a first-and-10 at the Washington 41. But back-to-back penalties resulted in the Beavers’ facing a drive-ending third-and-24.

Oregon State also had two first-half drives end in the red zone without scoring any points. On both drives, the Beavers chose to go for it on fourth down rather than attempt a field goal and the Huskies made the stop on both plays.

OSU coach Jonathan Smith has been aggressive on fourth down, particularly in short-yardage situations where Jack Colletto is a prime option, and that has served the team well. In this game, the Beavers went 0 for 2 on fourth down and it played a big role in the outcome.

Ground game success

Playing on the road in windy conditions without starting quarterback Chance Nolan, Oregon State relied heavily on its ground game. The Beavers ended the game with 40 rushing attempts and 19 pass attempts. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson completed 12 of those attempts for 87 yards with no interceptions and was sacked once.

Even though the Huskies knew the Beavers wanted to run the ball, Oregon State still averaged 4.4 yards per attempt and finished the game with 175 net rushing yards. Martinez, who started for the first time in his Oregon State career, had 19 carries for 107 yards, his third straight game over 100 yards. Griffin and Deshaun Fenwick were also effective and Fenwick had two touchdown runs.

Oregon State was playing for the first time without starting left guard Marco Brewer. Heneli Bloomfield started in his place and the unit continued to perform at a high level.

Playing on the road in rough conditions, Oregon State relied on its two primary strengths — defense and the ground game — and came up just short. If the Beavers play this well over the next two weeks, however, they should be back on track for their rivalry game against Oregon on Thanksgiving weekend.