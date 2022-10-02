OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss at Utah

The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level.

But turnovers have undermined the team’s efforts and this week’s look back at the game will focus on the quarterbacks. Following are three thoughts about Oregon State’s loss to the Utes and the team’s approach moving forward.

Nolan’s turnover woes

Oregon State starting quarterback Chance Nolan has thrown six interceptions in the past two weeks and a total of eight interceptions this season. He has more interceptions than touchdown passes (seven) and his completion percentage has dipped below 60%.

The rash of turnovers occurred as Oregon State opened its Pac-12 schedule against two of the top teams in the country. A great defensive effort allowed the Beavers to stay close against USC and the defense kept the team in the game in the first half Saturday at Utah. But in the second half the dam burst as the Utes pulled away for a convincing win.

Nolan wasn’t particularly turnover prone in his first year as a starter, throwing 10 interceptions in 318 attempts in 2021. This year, however, he has thrown eight picks in 111 attempts. Nolan threw two interceptions in the season-opening win over Boise State and then played turnover-free in wins over Fresno State and Montana State.

The team has been more aggressive throwing the ball down the field this season, but an increase in deep throws doesn’t explain the issue. Both of the interceptions on Saturday came on intermediate out routes, one to the right sideline and one to the left. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III made a good play on the first interception as he anticipated the route and cut off the ball.

On the second, Phillips was sitting in perfect position to cut off the pass and when Nolan’s target stumbled Phillips had an easy interception and path to the end zone.

Smith backs his starter

Shortly after that second interception, Nolan was tackled on a running play and hit his helmet on the turf at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The team then inserted redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson for the remainder of the game.

In his postgame interview, coach Jonathan Smith said Nolan was removed solely because of the injury. Smith also downplayed any possibility of a quarterback controversy, insisting that Nolan will remain the starter.

“I don’t think there’s a big controversy. This guy’s improved, battled. Chance got hurt tonight. I did think Ben came into a hostile place for his first … genuine playing time and did some solid things,” Smith said.

The coach also pushed back against the idea that the failures at this position are solely responsible for the two Pac-12 losses. Smith mentioned three areas in particular:

The team is still looking for more explosive runs in the ground game.

There have been too many passes dropped by receivers.

As good as the defense has been, the tackling could have been better on some of the runs by Utah quarterback Cameron Rising.

Looking ahead

Smith said after the game that he didn’t have definitive information about Nolan’s status for this week. The Beavers (3-2, 0-2) are on the road Saturday, playing a late game at Stanford (1-3, 0-3). If Nolan is physically able to play, he will be the starter based on Smith’s comments.

If he is not cleared to play, Gulbranson appears ready to compete at the Pac-12 level. He led the team on three scoring drives against Utah. He also led two drives which ended in interceptions in the end zone. On the first, Gulbranson locked in early on Tre’Shaun Harrison and simply didn’t see the second defender, who slid over for the easy pick. On the second, Phillips capped his career day by winning a battle for a 50/50 ball at the back of the end zone.

Health issues aside, the team is committed to Nolan. He led the Beavers to seven wins a year ago and despite losses the past two weeks the team is still on course to improve on that effort. If Oregon State can limit turnovers against the Cardinal and come home with a win, the season will be back on track.

But as much as Smith would like to commit to Nolan for the remainder of the season, the question will ultimately be decided by the quarterback’s play. If turnovers continue at this rate, Smith will have no choice but to go in a different direction.

“Back-to-back weeks we had four picks and that ain’t gonna get it done,” Smith said.