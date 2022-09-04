OSU football: Three thoughts on Oregon State's win over Boise State

Oregon State’s opening-day losing streak ended on Saturday night with a 34-17 victory over Boise State at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers had lost six consecutive openers dating back to a 26-7 win over Weber State to kick off the 2015 season. But on Saturday, Oregon State got its season off to a winning start with a performance that included numerous highlight plays on both defense and offense.

Here are three thoughts on the Beavers’ victory:

Defense leads the way

Oregon State defenders made big plays on a daily basis in fall camp. Defensive coordinator Trent Bray and secondary coach Blue Adams preached the importance of taking advantage of every opportunity to create a turnover.

Those lessons carried forward in the win over Boise State. The Beavers created five turnovers, four of them in the first half. Defensive backs Rejzohn Wright, Jaydon Grant and Alex Austin each had an interception. Grant also forced a fumble, which Austin recovered, and linebacker Riley Sharp forced a fumble which Jack Colletto recovered.

Those turnovers completely took Boise State out of its expected game plan. The Broncos benched senior starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier and went with redshirt freshman Taylen Green.

Green’s running ability gave the Broncos a spark. But on the whole, the Beavers dominated along the defensive front. Boise State ran for 126 total yards on 31 attempts, but Green had 102 of those yards and gained 74 on one carry. The Broncos running backs were completely ineffective, finishing the game with 25 yards on 17 carries.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Nolan finds his touch

One of Oregon State’s primary goals in the offseason was to increase Nolan’s accuracy on deep throws. That work paid off against Boise State. He completed long touchdown passes to Luke Musgrave and Tyjon Lindsey and connected with Anthony Gould on a 74-yard throw.

There were also a couple of missed opportunities which were not due to Nolan’s inaccuracy. He found Tre’Shaun Harrison on a deep throw over the middle early in the game but Harrison was unable to complete the catch.

Because Oregon State ran the ball so effectively last season, opponents know they have to commit to stopping the run. That was Boise State’s strategy on Saturday and while the Broncos were largely successful in slowing the Beavers’ running game, Nolan took advantage of his opportunities to create big plays.

Some of the credit must be given to the offensive line, which provided time for those plays to develop and kept the pocket clean so Nolan could step into those throws. Nolan made 23 pass attempts, was never sacked and was rarely rushed.

Room for improvement

There is a lot to celebrate in Oregon State’s win, but there were a couple areas of concern going into next week’s game at Fresno State. The Beavers committed three turnovers and it could have been more.

Nolan had two passes intercepted. The first was on a ball that was tipped by his receiver and was not solely his fault. The second interception came on a pass which Nolan was trying to throw away but left inbounds for an easy pick.

Nolan also had a fumble which was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass. That was the right call as his arm was moving forward, but coaches would likely want to see better ball security in that situation.

Running back Deshaun Fenwick also had a fumble which ended a promising drive early in the game.

Another area of concern is penalties. Oregon State was flagged 10 times for 100 yards. There wasn’t any one position group which committed a majority of the infractions, it was a mix of problems on both offense and defense. During their outstanding first half the Beavers were penalized just twice, but the flags piled up after halftime.

The season is off to a promising start but cleaning up those issues will be key to the team’s continued success.