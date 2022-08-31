OSU football: There's no short supply of leaders on veteran-heavy defense

A long list of veterans on the Oregon State defense means an equally lengthy list of players who can be leaders, whether doing it by example or with their voices.

The Beavers have 17 players on the defensive depth chart who have been in the program for at least four years and four others in their third campaign as OSU opens its football season Saturday night at home against Boise State at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers are hopeful that the experience and leadership turns into more wins on the field, as the team tries to improve on last year’s 7-6 record. Oregon State could have as many as nine players with four or more years in the program starting on defense Saturday night.

“We’re really trying to be a player-led team. We have a lot of veterans … so we have a lot of leadership on our team,” said Riley Sharp, a redshirt junior outside linebacker entering his fifth season in Corvallis. “So it’s not just one guy or a couple guys. The whole defense is accountable and helps each other out and leads each other in that way.”

That player-led mentality and initiative picked up steam in the offseason. Players were taking responsibility for themselves while also holding their teammates accountable to make sure the work — whether that was in film study, in the weight room or on the field focusing on skill improvement — was getting done.

“There’s been a lot less of us having to instruct guys and get guys to do stuff and police guys more. They lead it and we focus on coaching, which is great to do,” defensive coordinator Trent Bray said.

Bray says there have been a growing number of players who lead vocally, more than in his previous four years in the program.

He points to Crescent Valley High alum and inside linebacker Omar Speights, who has seen his leadership grow in a different direction.

“A guy like Omar has always been a lead-by-example guy. Much more vocal than he’s been in the past,” Bray said. “So guys like that are stepping up. Once they put in the work and shown that they do it right, now they’re starting to be more vocal about it, which is great.”

Sharp added that the team has a good mix of players who lead in one way or the other, which he says is a plus to have that kind of balance.

Speights, inside linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris and safety Jaydon Grant are three of OSU’s six full-season captains. Grant and quarterback Tristan Gebbia have been named to those spots for the third time, becoming just the third and fourth players in program history to accomplish that.

It’s the first time since 2007 that Oregon State has had six full-season captains. Offensive linemen Brandon Kipper and Jake Levengood are the others this year.

Grant is in his seventh year in the program. Tackle Cody Anderson is next in years of service on the defense with six. End Isaac Hodgins, insider Jack Colletto, outside linebacker John McCartan, safety Kitan Oladapo and Sharp are all at five.

With so much experience on the field, Alex Austin says it’s leadership by committee, with many players taking their turn.

Being a player-led team is something the redshirt sophomore cornerback in his fourth year with the Beavers brought to the discussion when asked about leadership.

“Not having the coaches being the ones to tell us to hold us accountable when we’re making a mistake,” Austin said. “Every man knows what their assignment is and what they have to do.”

Leaders also know their time and place to make an impact. But in the biggest moments this season, Oregon State will lean on a select few to lead the way.

“The back-end guy like Jaydon Grant and Kitan, Omar, just to name a few guys who have been here and played a ton of football for us,” Bray said “They’re going to bring an experience that they can talk about and lead guys through. Those guys are definitely important.”

Come Saturday and every week for the next few months, the veterans will be asked to continue leading whichever way they know how.

“We know the standard and we know what we have to get done here to win,” Austin said. “So we’re just trying to continue to build off last year and come in week one and get us the win.”