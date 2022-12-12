OSU football: The road to Las Vegas, Part 2

Oregon State and Florida will meet on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

For No. 17 Oregon State (9-3), the game presents the opportunity for a rare 10-win season. The Beavers arrived at this point by winning five of their six games in the second half of the regular season. Here is a look back at how the Beavers fared in those games.

Oregon State 24, Washington State 10

Over the past couple of seasons Oregon State has put some ugly losing streaks to rest. This victory snapped a mystifying eight-game losing streak against the Cougars.

The Beavers won the game by dominating the line of scrimmage. Oregon State sacked Washington State QB Cameron Ward six times and held the Cougars to just 23 yards rushing. On offense, the Beavers ran for over 200 yards, led by freshman Damien Martinez who ran for 112 yards on 16 carries. Martinez, who was named First Team All-Pac-12 Conference, has run for at least 100 yards in every game since.

This game will also be remembered as one of the career highlights for Jack Colletto who scored two touchdowns and made multiple key plays to help secure the win.

Oregon State 42, Colorado 9

Alex Austin and Jaydon Grant both had interceptions as the Beavers created four turnovers in a dominating win over the Buffaloes. Oregon State put the game out of reach early, going up 21-3 at halftime and never letting Colorado establish any offensive identity.

Quarterback Ben Gulbranson had an efficient game, throwing for 202 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. But once again, the Beavers did most of their damage on the ground, running for 270 yards.

Martinez led the way with 178 yards on 22 carries (8.1 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

Washington 24, Oregon State 21

Husky Stadium is always a tough place to play, but it was hard to know at this point exactly how good this Washington team was going to be. The Huskies had lost Pac-12 Conference games at UCLA and Arizona State and were coming off an uninspiring 28-21 win at California.

The game turned out to be a classic between two squads who would finish the season red-hot. A pair of fourth-down stops helped Washington stay close in the first half and the game ultimately came down to both teams’ final drives.

After the Cougars had Oregon State had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but a couple of offensive miscues killed a promising possession. Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. then led Washington on an 18-play, 92-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal.

Neither team has lost since.

Oregon State 38, California 10

Once again, the Beavers took control early with a dominating first-half performance by the defense. Oregon State held the Golden Bears to -7 yards rushing in the first half while taking a 21-7 lead.

The second half wasn’t much better for California, which finished the game with 9 yards rushing and 166 yards of total offense.

The offense spread the load around with Tre’shaun Harrison leading the way with eight receptions for 79 yards and a TD. Anthony Gould scored on a 55-yard punt return and the Beavers improved to 7-3, matching their win total from 2021.

Oregon State 31, Arizona State 7

One sign of growth for the Beavers was their ability to take care of business in games in which they were favored. Playing on the road against a team which had a tumultuous season, Oregon State took a 14-7 halftime lead and then pulled away for a convincing victory.

Gulbranson had one of his best games of the season, completing 15 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two scores and freshman tight end Jack Velling caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Oregon State made it a long day for Sun Devils QB Trenton Bourguet, who threw for just 122 yards on 32 attempts.

This win snapped another of Oregon State’s losing streaks in recent years. The Beavers came into this game ranked 25th in the Associated Press poll. Oregon State had lost four games in a row while ranked.

Oregon State 38, Oregon 34

Oregon State’s rally from a 34-17 fourth-quarter deficit made this one of the most memorable wins for the program in this series’ long history.

The Beavers needed to make every play down the stretch to score three fourth-quarter touchdowns and hold the Ducks to a single field goal in the closing minutes. Several of those key plays came on fourth down where the Oregon State defense held Oregon without a conversion on five attempts.

On offense, the Beavers turned the game over to the offensive line. Oregon State ran the ball on every play in the fourth quarter before three kneel downs by Gulbranson to end the game.

OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said he didn’t realize until after the game how many times in a row the team had run the ball to end the game.

“We were running the ball really well. Our defense was playing well, our special teams was creating short fields for us. Felt like the O-line and the running backs, tight ends, they just had a really good rhythm in the run game,” Lindgren said. “It’s just a credit to the offensive line, our front guys and the backs. The quarterback had a couple run checks to get us in the right play. It’s always good to be able to run the ball.”