OSU football: The road to Las Vegas, Part 1

After ending their bowl drought in 2021, Oregon State players entered this football season with even higher expectations.

The Beavers opened the season with three straight wins and were 4-2 at the halfway mark of the regular season. Jack Colletto, a first-team all-Pac-12 honoree and the winner of the Paul Hornung Award as college football’s most versatile player, said the team knew before any games were played that this could be their year.

“It’s nice to get the results we wanted, but we knew the season we were gonna have as soon as we walked into fall camp,” he said. “You could just feel that energy, we knew we were gonna have a big season and we just went out and did it.”

As Oregon State (9-3) looks ahead to its Dec. 17 Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Florida (6-6), here is a look back at the first half of the season. These six games include two of the great finishes in program history as well as a frustrating “what if” loss to USC.

A second installment on Monday will look back at the season’s second half.

Oregon State 34, Boise State 17

The Beavers started off the season by ending their six-game losing streak in season openers. Oregon State hadn’t won on opening day since 2015, but they started the 2022 season in style.

The defense created four turnovers in the first half and forced Boise State to bench starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier. The defense had looked strong throughout training camp and it passed this opening test with flying colors.

The offense also showed potential with tight end Luke Musgrave catching six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. The Beavers spread the carries around, averaging nearly 5 yards per attempt while rushing for 178 yards total.

Oregon State 35, Fresno State 32

This game will live on in the memory of Oregon State fans for the decision coach Jonathan Smith made on the final play of the game. Trailing 32-29 with just seconds left on the clock and the ball at the 2-yard line, Smith chose not to attempt a game-tying field goal and instead went for the win.

Colletto took the direct snap from center and ran to daylight on the right edge of the offensive line, pushing his way into the end zone for the victory.

This game was one of Oregon State’s best offensive performances of the season. Deshaun Fenwick ran for 102 yards and Musgrave had five catches for 80 yards. Unfortunately, the star tight end suffered what proved to be a season-ending injury late in the game.

Winning back-to-back games against Mountain West Conference opponents was a strong start to the season. The Broncos and Bulldogs ended up meeting in their conference championship game (which was won by Fresno State) and both teams will play in bowl games.

Oregon State 68, Montana State 28

This game will be remembered as the Beavers’ return to Portland for the first time since 1986. Playing at Providence Park, Oregon State dominated the game in every phase: Chance Nolan threw four touchdown passes; the defense intercepted three passes; and Anthony Gould returned a punt for a touchdown.

The victory was comprehensive, as it should have been against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, even one as talented as the Bobcats. The win improved the Beavers’ record to 3-0 for the first time since the 2014 season as Pac-12 play loomed.

USC 17, Oregon State 14

Following the announcement last summer that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024, this game took on extra meaning as one of the final meetings between the Beavers and Trojans.

The game lived up to expectations as the squads engaged in an old-fashioned defensive struggle, which was ultimately decided on the Trojans’ final drive. The key play in the game was a fourth-and6 on that drive with the Trojans just shy of midfield. USC quarterback Caleb Williams was forced from the pocket and appeared to be stopped short of the first down before multiple offensive linemen arrived at the scene and pushed him forward for a first down.

Even in defeat, the loss showed that this was a special Oregon State defense. The loss also highlighted a growing turnover problem on offense as Nolan threw four interceptions.

Utah 42, Oregon State 16

This loss turned out to be one of the key turning points in the season. Nolan threw two interceptions in the first quarter and the Oregon State coaching staff must have been considering its options. As events unfolded, however, Nolan suffered a concussion and was replaced by backup Ben Gulbranson.

The Beavers were not able to overcome their offensive mistakes on this day as four turnovers resulted in their only lopsided loss of the season.

In the big picture, Nolan’s injury ended his season and ultimately his time at Oregon State. Gulbranson took over the starting role and Nolan has announced that he is entering the transfer portal.

Oregon State 28, Stanford 27

The Cardinal came into this game on a three-game losing streak and battled hard to save their season against the visiting Beavers.

Oregon State trailed 24-10 going into the fourth quarter. The Beavers got back in the game on a touchdown pass from Gulbranson to Tre’Shaun Harrison early in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit further on a 43-yard touchdown run by Damien Martinez.

But there seemed little hope when the Beavers took possession in their own territory trailing 27-22 with 54 seconds left to play. Completions to Harrison and Gould moved the ball near midfield with time running short.

Harrison then made the play which will define his Oregon State career, rising over a Stanford defender to make a catch on the sideline and then sprinting away for a 56-yard touchdown pass.

The play changed the trajectory of the Beavers’ season. Instead of falling to 3-3, Oregon State was 4-2 and the best was yet to come.