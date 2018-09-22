A lot of the talk leading up to Oregon State’s Pac-12 football opener against Arizona focused on how the Beavers needed to slow down Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate.
And for good reason after Tate ran for 206 yards on 16 attempts in the blowout win in Tucson last season.
First-year Beavers coach Jonathan Smith, however, cautioned that while Tate was a definite focus, the Wildcats had plenty of other options.
J.J. Taylor was that option on Saturday.
Arizona’s redshirt sophomore running back sparked a ground attack that rolled up 442 yards as the Wildcats handed Oregon State a 35-14 loss before a Reser Stadium crowd of 33,022.
Taylor ran over and through the Beavers’ defense for a Reser Stadium-record 284 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.
“He’s a good player,” Smith said of the 5-foot-6, 184-pounder who entered the game with 193 yards on 44 attempts over the first three games.
“He’s a unique size so he can be able to like sneak in there and put his foot in the ground. He’s physical. He’s not just a tiny kid out there, he’s put together.”
Over the past two games, Arizona (2-2, 1-0) has rushed for 976 yards against the Beavers (1-3, 0-1). The Wildcats had 534 yards on the ground in last year’s win and 442 more on Saturday.
Gary Brightwell added 113 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown Saturday, while Tate finished 9-for-17 passing with 152 yards and two touchdowns and lost nine yards rushing on four attempts with sacks factored in.
Execution, or the lack of, was the difference Saturday.
“The calls were right we just had to get off blocks pretty much,” said linebacker Hamilcar Rashed, who had six total tackles, including 2.5 for loss. “… We can’t have the running back get to the secondary and having the secondary make tackles.”
Safety Jalen Moore had a career game with 14 tackles.
“We’ve got to do better as a whole defense,” cornerback Dwayne Williams said.
Smith was asked if the defensive performance was a surprise after how well the Beavers played the last 40 minutes against Nevada last week.
“I don’t know about surprised, (Arizona is) a good football team,” he said. “I still think we had an opportunity to make some of those plays. Missed a couple tackles. Even some of the tackles, the guy’s falling forward.”
While the defense struggled to get off the field, the offense was also held in check.
Conor Blount finished 17 for 24 but for just 137 yards. Jermar Jefferson managed 82 yards on 19 carries to lead the running game and Timmy Hernandez had four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
After dominating the first half with only a 14-7 lead, Arizona took the second-half kickoff 75 yards in 12 plays, converting a fake field goal before Tate hit Shawn Poindexter for a 16-yard TD and 21-7 lead with 10:39 left in the third.
The Beavers looked to get back in the game on their first drive of the half but a holding call, a fumble for a loss of four yards and another holding call made it second-and-34. The Beavers eventually punted, coming away without points on a 17-play drive that chewed up 8:31 of game time.
“It sucks, that’s seven points, three points at least,” Blount said. “You get those points and the crowd is back into it, 21-14, 21-10. It was a killer.”
Any momentum the Beavers may have gained from the drive ended when the Wildcats went 94 yards in nine plays — all on the ground — with Brightwell scoring from eight yards out for a 28-7 lead with 13:23 to play.
Oregon State did cut the deficit in half with another long drive, this one going 75 yards in 13 plays and taking up 6:19 off the clock. Blount connected with Hernandez for a 25-yard touchdown with 6:54 left.
Taylor made sure the Beavers would have no comeback attempt this week, scampering 62 yards for a score that made it 35-24 with 5:26 left.
The Beavers somehow survived a first half that saw Arizona roll up 331 yards with Taylor rushing for 131 of the Wildcats’ 199 total.
Oregon State, meanwhile, was unable to keep pace in yards, finishing with 122 — 85 coming on one drive — and only 55 through the air as Blount was 7 for 13.
Taylor gave the Wildcats the early 7-0 lead with a 40-yard run over the left side. 12:37.
The Beavers tied the game with 56 seconds left in the first quarter as Blount hit Trevon Bradford from eight yards out. Oregon State went 85 yards in 13 plays and used 5:13 off the clock.
Arizona drove deep in OSU territory but Jeffrey Manning Jr. had a pass breakup in the end zone and Rashed sacked Tate to force a field goal attempt that was no good.
The Wildcats regained the lead when Tate found Shun Brown, who reversed field and broke a tackle near the goal line for a 21-yard scoring play. Arizona went 90 yards on 10 plays.
Another promising Arizona drive ended with a missed 47-yard field goal when Rashed and Kee Whetzel pressured Tate into an intentional grounding penalty.
The Wildcats had scored an apparent touchdown on the drive but an ineligible receiver downfield penalty negated it.