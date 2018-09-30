The first thing Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith addressed in his postgame press conference Saturday night was his team’s inability, once again, to tackle.
“We’ve just got to get guys on the ground,” he said after watching Arizona State pile up 396 rushing yards in a 52-24 Pac-12 win over the Beavers. “I mean, I think we had plenty of opportunities at the line of scrimmage. Shoot, we had a couple in the backfield. We’ve just got to improve in that area.
“I don’t know any other way to say it. I think guys are in the proper gaps, I think (defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar) is calling good defenses. … (We need to) just finish the deal to be able to bring a guy down.”
Much like Arizona’s J.J. Taylor did a week earlier when he gained 284 yards on the ground, Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin ran through the Oregon State defense for a school-record 312 yards on 30 attempts on Saturday night.
"Congratulations to him, but I felt like we've seen better backs than that. It's all technique stuff," Oregon State safety Jalen Moore said.
"… The game was about missed tackles. All you can do is keep working at it."
Benjamin had 185 rushing yards and 27 more receiving with three total touchdowns in the first half.
He finished the first quarter with 111 yards on the ground as ASU had 170 total yards to just eight for the Beavers and lead 17-0 one play into the second quarter.
It was the second slow start by the Beavers in three games. In both — they fell behind 30-7 at Nevada before dropping a 37-35 decision — the Beavers attempted a comeback that fell short.
When asked if he could pinpoint why the Beavers have started slowly on the road — they’ve trailed by at least 17 points in all three games away from Reser in the first half — he hinted it might be a confidence thing.
"If I had a good answer, we'd fix it," Smith said. "I like our preparation. I think these guys knew what they were coming into, but we dug ourselves such a huge hole. We tried to scrap out of it and obviously couldn’t.”
With confidence in general possibly taking a hit with the last two performances, Smith said the coaches need to keep an eye on that moving forward.
"This is not where we want to be after these games," Smith said. "I do think these kids are resilient and I do think they've bought into the process we’re laying in front of them and they're working at it. And we have to continue to work to get over the hump."
Saturday’s loss overshadowed another standout performance by running back Jermar Jefferson. For the second time in four games, the true freshman broke the 200-yard barrier as he finished with 254 yards on 31 carries, the second-best single-game total in school history behind Bill Enyart (299).
Jefferson also has the No. 4 mark when he rushed for 238 yards against Southern Utah on Sept. 8 at home.
“He’s got some great vision and patience and he’s physical,” Smith said. “I think the O-line was coming off the ball, I think the tight end play was there in the run game. The kid’s a good player.”
Added quarterback Conor Blount: “I’ve said this every single week. It's nothing I don't expect. I see it every single day.”
The Beavers had several chances to keep the game close. Down 17-0, the got within 24-17 just before the half but gave up a late touchdown to go down 14.
Down 14 late in the third, the Beavers had a false start penalty turn a fourth-and-goal at the 1 move the ball to the 6 and Blount’s pass to Timmy Hernandez was broken up in the end zone.
In a game of momentum, the Beavers haven’t been able to keep it when they have a chance.
"We have not caught that break yet," Smith said. "I do think the effort is there. .. I think there are some areas where we're improving, but not enough to get over the hump."