OSU football: Stanford record, statistics reflect loaded schedule

Stanford’s record on the season — 1-3 overall and 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play — shows a football team that’s struggling to win games.

But taking no team lightly, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith sees a squad that, like his own, has played a difficult schedule out of the gate.

After a 41-10 home win against Football Championship Subdivision foe Colgate in the opener, the Cardinal have a home loss to sixth-ranked USC (41-28) and defeats at No. 21 Washington (44-20) and No. 21 Oregon (45-27) heading into Saturday night's home game versus Oregon State (3-2, 0-2).

“That’s tough right out of the shoot, and similar to what we played the last two weeks,” said Smith, whose team has fallen to No. 6 USC and No. 11 Utah. “They present some challenges on both sides of the ball. The quarterback’s a good player, been around a long time. Defensively, schematically as sound as there is in the league.”

As a result of the challenging slate, Stanford’s statistics and conference standing based on those stats are not impressive.

Offensively, the Cardinal are sixth in the Pac-12 in rushing at 150.8 yards per game (ninth at 4.22 per attempt), seventh in passing (259.8), eighth in total offense and ninth in scoring (29.5 points).

Defensively, Stanford is 10th in rushing (210.8 yards a game and 5.9 yards per play), sixth in passing (218.3), 11th in total defense (429, 6.6 yards per play) and 11th in scoring (34).

The Cardinal are second in kick returns but 10th in punt return, 10th in interceptions, ninth in sacks, 10th in tackles for loss and 12th in turnover margin. Stanford is averaging minus-2.5 in turnovers per game, with two gained and 12 lost (including eight fumbles) for the season.

“They’ve been moving the ball a bunch. They give you a little variety of scheme,” Smith said. “They’ve added to that package this year … which makes it really hard to defend, in regards to being able to pull it and throw it late or hand it late to the (running back). They can still make it physical in the run game. They have been, as I would describe us as, they’ve just been a little turnover prone.”

Beavers outside linebacker Riley Sharp says his team needs to be “very gap-sound” defensively.

“We have to make sure that we contain the quarterback and be able to adjust to their new style of offense that they’re running this year. It’s pretty unique,” he said. “So it’s just being disciplined in our responsibilities. For the outside linebackers, gaps and our coverage as well.”

A season-ending injury to running back E.J. Smith, son of NFL all-time great Emmitt Smith, has opened the door for Lake Oswego product Casey Filkins.

Filkins has rushed for 180 yards as the Cardinal’s lead back and had five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in the two games since Smith’s injury. He’s also a kick returner. In last week’s loss at Oregon, he had 80 rushing yards on 19 carries and three catches for 59 yards and a score.

Filkins has 61 rushing attempts on the season. Outside of Smith and quarterback Tanner McKee, no other teammate has more than 10 rushes this fall.

“I just think the more the guy touches it, the more carries he gets, he gets better,” Smith said. “Each week you can see that progression. And they do a good job within the scheme with him. Handing it to him, throwing it out of the backfield, good player.”

McKee is in his second year as a starter after receiving all-conference honorable mention honors in 2021.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior is passing at a 64.5% clip and averaging 245 yards a game with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He was 19-of-33 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns with no picks against Oregon.

McKee has proven not to be a mobile quarterback. He has a gross rushing total of 28 yards with one score this season.

“He’s a good quarterback,” OSU defensive coordinator Trent Bray said. “He knows where to go with the ball. He knows the offense. He does a good job holding that read, so we’ve got to do a great job of doing our work.”

Ari Patu, McKee’s backup, is the son of former Oregon defensive end Saul Patu. Ari Patu started against Oregon State last year at Reser Stadium as the Cardinal’s fourth starting QB at that point of the season due to a rash of injuries at the position. Patu, then a true freshman, was 7-of-14 passing for 51 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 31 yards.

Wide receivers Michael Wilson and Elijah Higgins have been McKee’s top targets so far, both with 15 receptions.

Wilson has 302 yards and four touchdowns and Higgins 147 yards and one score. Wilson had six catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns against Washington.

Outside linebacker Levani Damuni is Stanford’s leading tackler with 26. Safety Kendall Williamson has 23 tackles and one interception and safety Patrick Fields 21 tackles, including two sacks.

The Cardinal have eight sacks and two interceptions.