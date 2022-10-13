OSU football: Spotlight falls on long snappers

If there is a position on a football team designed for anonymity it would seem to be backup long snapper.

This week, however, that position is under the spotlight at Oregon State. The injury to Dylan Black in Saturday’s 28-27 Pac-12 football win at Stanford created strategic issues for the Beavers (4-2, 1-2). It also raised questions about Oregon State’s special teams options this Saturday when Washington State (4-2, 1-2) visits Reser Stadium.

Head coach Jonathan Smith said Monday Black’s availability would depend on his progress during the week. If he is unable to play, redshirt freshman Peyton Hogan will be the snapper on punts, field goals and extra points.

“Peyton’s very capable. He came in there and snapped on a punt. The guy’s been here in the program for a while. He’s just like anyone else, it’s like ‘next man up.’ So when he gets the opportunity he’s ready to roll,” said Oregon State special teams coach Jake Cookus. “He snapped some PAT’s earlier in the season and I think we’ve got all the confidence in him. He came in and snapped a punt later in the fourth quarter and threw a dime back there, so yeah, we’ve got confidence.”

When Black was injured on Saturday, Oregon State elected to go for two-point conversions following its first two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Both attempts failed and when Oregon State scored in the closing seconds of the game to take the lead, the Beavers took a one-point lead, 28-27. Kicking an extra point would have been pointless, while a two-point conversion would have put the Beavers up by three. Instead, Smith chose to kneel out the extra-point attempt, a decision which he has since called “too conservative.”

Cookus said Hogan gets plenty of repetitions in practice to maintain the continuity on special teams.

“He gets … just about the same reps as the starter, maybe a few less,” Cookus said. “Since Peyton’s been here he’s been improving and he’s ready to go. Like I said, we’re always one play away.”

Black is not the only member of the special teams whose status is in doubt this week. Kicker Everett Hayes has been dealing with a groin injury and has missed the past two games. Redshirt freshman Atticus Sappington has filled in well, making four out of five field-goal attempts with a long of 40 yards.

The victory over Stanford was one of the most dramatic in the program’s history. Oregon State was far from perfect, especially in the first half, but the win spared the team a three-game losing streak and gave the Beavers a winning record at the halfway point of the season.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris said players know that improvement is needed, but the win was important for team morale.

“To go 4-2, that locker room was juiced," Fisher-Morris said. That’s one of those things where we had some things we needed to execute better. There’s a list of things where we kind of fell short on where they capitalized and had points.

"So for the longest (time) there, every single drive was just answer, answer, answer. We’re going to get this W. Coming home 4-2 feels way better than it does 3-3, I promise you that”