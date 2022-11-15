OSU football: Spotlight falls on Beavers' offensive line

Oregon State’s offensive line is in the spotlight this week as injuries have forced changes within a group that had been stable for much of the season.

The first change occurred when Marco Brewer was lost for the season due to an injury which occurred in the win over Colorado on Oct. 22. His spot at left guard was taken over by Heneli Bloomfield.

Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik said has done a great job filling in for Brewer.

“He’s a physical kid. He’s (an) aggressive kid. I think he’s played better … the more he’s played the more he’s improved. Couldn’t be happier where he’s going. Like all of us, we can still keep getting better. But I think he’s done a good job. I like his competitiveness. He brings a little grind to the group,” Michalczik said.

Then in Saturday’s win over California, Bloomfield and right tackle Taliese Fuaga were both knocked out of the game. Their status for No. 25 Oregon State’s (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference) upcoming game at Arizona State is uncertain and won’t be decided until the end of the week.

Redshirt freshmen Tyler Morano and Tanner Miller moved up to fill those positions against the Golden Bears and they may play a big role against the Sun Devils.

Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik said Morano struggled on his first play Saturday but then settled in and did a good job.

“Any time the starter’s out and the backup’s in … you’re always expecting a little bit of dropoff. I’ve got guys there that know what they’re doing and are ready to roll,” Michalczik said.

Miller has been a top reserve on the line all season and has filled in at multiple positions to give starters a series off, Michalczik said.

“Another kid, tough kid, been in the program a while, knows what he’s doing. Learned how to use his body, be efficient with it,” Michalczik said.

Center Jake Levengood said players have complete confidence in their teammates’ ability to come in and get the job done. He said offensive lineman are trained to be able to play every position on the line, so they know everyone’s responsibilities and the offense doesn’t have to change when a substitute comes in.

“It’s great. I love seeing all the guys get their reps. It’s obviously sad to see guys go down, right? But it’s fun to see that people can step up and actually produce at game speed, game level. So it’s fun,” Levengood said. “They’ve had enough reps in practice, and enough reps in the offseason to know what they’re doing.”

Because the center plays a key role in communication on the line, the Beavers have been fortunate that Levengood has not missed time to injury. His presence, along with the experience of right guard Brandon Kipper, a redshirt senior, and left tackle Joshua Gray, a redshirt sophomore, helps provide stability.

Michalczik said Levengood also sets the right tone for the group.

“Jake’s one of those fun guys, he just loves football. Every day he’s fun to be around. He loves to be out there. He’s a high school wrestler so he’s got that wrestler mentality, you know ‘Let’s go grind.’ Those guys are a little bit nuts, but he’s been good. I think in a lot of ways he’s kind of the energy of that group,” Michalczik said.