As Oregon State freshman linebacker Omar Speights has become more comfortable on the field, his production has risen.
Over his last three games, Speights has made 23 of his 33 tackles and had 10 in a 58-36 win at Arizona last Saturday. That effort earned Speights, who played his senior season at Crescent Valley High, the Pac-12 freshman of the week honor.
“It meant a lot but I’m just trying to get on a consistent basis,” Speights said Wednesday.
Speights has steadily progressed since arriving on campus in January. The 6-foot-1, 223-pounder from Philadelphia has played in all eight games, with two starts.
“He’s just grown,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “I just think the guy has improved each week. His understanding of the speed of play from Game 1 to where he's at now is off the charts. He’s been productive, he’s a physical kid who knows what he’s doing.”
Speights said arriving on campus early was a big help in his development.
“I think in the spring it was mainly me learning the playbook and then going into fall camp it was me detailing the playbook and actually really getting into it and knowing like all the details and everything about the defense,” he said.
Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar agreed that Speights being involved in spring practices gave him a leg up.
“Obviously getting those extra six months of learning the playbook and then being able to go through spring practice I think really helps those guys out,” he said of the early enrollees.
“Not all freshmen who come in early though are still able to play right away but he was one who was. I think those six months have helped him out and put him further ahead of what he would have been if he had shown up in June.”
One of the big reasons the spring is important is players typically get more reps with the senior class that just finished its eligibility not there.
“I think that just helped him lay the foundation for then fall camp and then going into the season,” Tibesar said.
Speights fit the mold of a linebacker the moment he stepped on campus as a four-star recruit.
“Yeah there’s no question,” Tibesar said. “Omar, he came in and he’s done a great job since he’s arrived. He’s jumped in with two feet and learned the position. He’s done a great job.”
Speights said his biggest growth between the start of spring practices to the fall was with his ability to tackle, gain confidence and make reads. He credits linebackers coach Trent Bray and his teammates for making the transition successful.
“I think coach Bray helped me a lot and everybody in the room helped me a lot and practicing against good players and becoming a better player myself,” Speights said.
Speights admits the jump from high school to college was a big one — “Things were moving fast and meetings, it just goes quick. You don’t stop for nobody so you’ve got to get on board, get on the train,” he said — but he has settled in on the field.
“I feel a lot more confident on the field,” he said. “I know the defense better and I’m just playing more freely.”