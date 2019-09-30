Oregon State’s special teams had a bit of a rough game last Saturday in a 31-28 loss to Stanford.
Jordan Choukair missed a 50-yard field goal try in the first quarter and had a 38-yarder blocked in the second quarter as the Beavers failed to score in the first half for the first time this season.
The Beavers also had a “leverage” penalty on a made Stanford field goal in the fourth quarter that would have given the Cardinal a 24-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Instead, Stanford picked up a first down and eventually scored when tight end Colby Parkinson connected with quarterback Davis Mills for a touchdown and a 28-14 edge.
Then after the Beavers fought back to tie the game with 1:55 left, Stanford’s Connor Weddington returned the ensuing kickoff 43 yards to midfield.
That field position helped the Cardinal set up Jet Toner’s game-winning 39-yard field goal with 1 second left. Toner was named the Pac-12’s special teams player of the week.
Stanford averaged 30 yards on five kickoff returns while the Beavers averaged just 11.
“I do like our special teams, I think we’ve done some good things, but yeah you look at the numbers just in general, field position, some critical plays, they had a better day," Smith said.
Smith also said Monday that Choukair, who is now 2 for 5 this season on field goals, will remain the kicker.
“The first one was 50 yards (in a) downpour,” Smith said. “I thought he actually kicked it pretty well, it was just short. The block was not on him, that was on the protection. We’ve got a guy, three years he’s started on that thing and this one time he doesn’t do his technique and the guy runs through the gap.”
Injury update
Running back Jermar Jefferson, who missed the Cal Poly game with a foot injury, tried to give it a go against Stanford.
But after just four carries for 17 yards, Jefferson realized it wasn’t right and didn’t play again. Artavis Pierce picked up the slack with 141 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.
“We don’t think it’s a long-term thing," Smith said. "The kid tried to push to play, got to the game not 100 percent, and we went with the other guy."
Senior safety Jalen Moore, who made his season debut against Cal Poly, re-aggravated his hamstring injury and missed the Stanford game. Smith hopes Moore will progress enough to play this Saturday at UCLA.
Defensive lineman Jordan Whittley rolled his ankle in Saturday’s loss but Smith doesn’t think it will be a long-term injury.
Outside linebacker Matthew Tago, who injured his knee at Hawaii in Week 2, is progressing, Smith said.
“I wouldn’t call him out for this weekend but he would really have to progress through the week to play,” he said.
Who’s at QB?
For the second straight week, the Beavers aren’t sure heading into the week who will start at quarterback for the opposition.
Last week, the Beavers eventually faced Stanford backup Mills after K.J. Costello was ruled out on Friday. Mills finished 18-for-25 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
With UCLA starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffering an ankle injury during the second half of last Saturday's 20-17 loss at Arizona, the Beavers once again could be playing against a backup.
Austin Burton completed 5 of 9 passes last week for 48 yards.
“It’s tough because that guy is a special player,” Smith said of Thompson-Robinson. “I don’t think we’ll totally know until kickoff and that’s how we’re going to approach it. So we’re planning for a style of play with him and then we’ll study as much as we can with the backup.”
Williams to Oregon
Smith didn’t have much to say about Devon Williams, the USC transfer whom the Beavers announced last Wednesday as joining the program only to see Williams announce on Twitter Friday he was headed to Oregon instead.
“There’s not a lot to it. End of the day, the guy joined the team, and he changed his mind,” Smith told Nick Daschel of The Oregonian on Monday. “That’s really how it played out.”
Matt Prehm of DuckTerritory.com spoke with Williams after his announcement Friday and Williams said "I did what was best for me. I have all the respect in the world for coach Jonathan Smith and everyone at OSU but I needed to do what was best for me."
According to Prehm, all Williams said about Oregon State adding him to the football roster was that it was a "misunderstanding."
Smith was asked about Williams following Saturday’s loss to Stanford.
“Just really focused on the guys that are here in this locker room and appreciate their effort finishing these games and moving forward with these guys who are in the locker room,” he said. “I’m excited to continue these guys and the opportunity that’s ahead of us.”
Utah game time
Oregon State and Utah will kick off around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12 inside Reser Stadium with the game being televised on the Pac-12 Networks.