OSU football: Smith updates Beavers' injury situation

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith’s injury update was unusually lengthy on Monday following the 25th-ranked Beavers’ 38-10 home Pac-12 Conference win over California on Saturday.

The good news is that none of the injuries sustained in the victory are expected to be season-ending and in fact none of the players helped off the field during the game have been ruled out for the upcoming game at Arizona State (3-7, 2-5).

Smith mentioned at least 10 players by name during his rundown of the team’s health situation.

Oregon State (7-3, 4-3) offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Heneli Bloomfield both went down with what Smith described as lower-extremity types of injuries. Running back Jam Griffin, defensive back Jaydon Grant, wide receiver Jesiah Irish and the multi-positional Jack Colletto also suffered various injuries on Saturday. In each case a decision will be made at the end of the week on their availability against the Sun Devils, although there is already an expectation that Irish will be ready to play.

Cornerback Alex Austin was also unable to finish the game after suffering a recurrence of an existing injury.

“He’d been battling actually for a couple of weeks. That guy is tough, continues to practice and go and it flared up on him during the game. We’ll see,” Smith said.

Running back Deshaun Fenwick and linebacker John McCartan were held out Saturday due to injury. For both players the hope is that the week off will allow them to return to the field against Arizona State.

In one bit of positive news on the injury front, running back Trey Lowe returned to limited action against the Golden Bears. He did not record any rushing attempts or receptions, but the goal is to increase his play count and role this week.

Getting Lowe back is helpful in light of the injuries to Griffin and Fenwick. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Newell saw action against California and gained 20 yards on four carries. Redshirt junior Kanoa Shannon also had a couple of carries.

As extensive as the injury list may be, Smith is not expecting any sympathy.

“It’s the end of the year. We are not the only program dealing with that. … Arizona State, they’ve had a bunch. I look across this league, unfortunate part of the game, it’s a physical game and no one’s playing with their full roster at the end of the year,” Smith said.

Smith gave credit to players and coaches for being prepared when injuries occurred. In particular, he noted the players who took on new or expanded special teams duties during the game.

“It’s really tricky,” Smith said of adjusting special teams responsibilities during a game. “You have ones and twos, more or less, that get reps throughout the week and then you have multiple guys that can’t finish a game, guys moving to different positions. Coach (Jake) Cookus, the culture on (special) teams, everyone’s buy-in, that’s why I credit this group because we were effective on special teams. There were a bunch of guys that hadn’t gotten a lot of reps, some guys hadn’t even got reps at that particular position, we’re coaching it up in-between series. And those guys were all-in on it and did a good job.”