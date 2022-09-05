OSU football: Smith sees much to praise and to improve following win over Boise State

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave entered this season with high expectations.

The 6-foot-6 junior from Bend met those expectations in the Beavers’ 34-17 victory over Boise State on Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Musgrave caught six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Musgrave was a big part of the offensive game plan.

“Got him the ball early, which was intentional. First play of the game got him a touch. And then he really got us kick-started on the first touchdown pass, which was a contested play,” Smith said. “He needs to be a part. If we can continue to make him a factor it helps out everybody else.”

Musgrave’s 27-yard touchdown reception on a pass from quarterback Chance Nolan was one of many highlight plays for the Beavers on Saturday. Another highlight was the 41-yard pass from redshirt sophomore receiver John Dunmore to running back Trey Lowe in the third quarter.

“That was a good throw. He’s throwing it from outside the hash 40 yards to the opposite (sideline), outside shoulder of Trey Lowe. I mean that was a dime, big-time throw,” Smith said.

The coach did not know if Dunmore had any experience playing quarterback and he credited wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson for knowing that was a play Dunmore could make.

Smith also pointed out some areas which might have been overlooked in the Beavers’ victory. He praised receiver Silas Bolden for the block he made which helped spring Jake Colletto for a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

That play put the Beavers firmly in control after Boise State had rallied from a 24-0 halftime deficit.

“Silas Bolden made some huge blocks down the field,” Smith said.

He also noted that on a weekend when mistakes on special teams proved costly for many teams around the country, Oregon State did a good job on special teams in the opener. He singled out long snapper Dylan Black and punter Luke Loecher for their work.

“I thought we were pretty sound and solid on that end,” Smith said.

Oregon State was outstanding defensively, especially in the first half when the Beavers forced four Boise State turnovers. Smith gave the defensive line credit for stopping the Broncos’ running game and for creating the pressure which led Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier to throw two early interceptions.

“Defensively, there’s a lot to like. I thought the effort, the physicality was there,” Smith said.

That led Boise State to change quarterbacks, sitting Bachmeier in favor of redshirt freshman Taylen Green and that move completely changed the Broncos’ offensive approach. Bachmeier is a pocket passer while Green presents much more of a running threat and Oregon State’s defense was caught off guard by the shift. Green scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half to get Boise State back in the game.

Smith said the team needs to do a better job of making in-game adjustments in these situations.

“You’ve got to be able to adjust in-game. Obviously, planned on one quarterback, got to another one and weren’t quick enough to make some adjustments there. So a bunch to learn,” Smith said.

Offensively, Oregon State delivered several big plays which proved decisive in the victory. But Smith would like to see more consistent execution. Penalties repeatedly set the Beavers back during the second half on Saturday.

“The third quarter was all us butchering things,” Smith said. “Was it awful, game one? I wouldn’t call it that, but we definitely want to have more to it.”