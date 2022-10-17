OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.

The Beavers (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) will host the Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Oregon State has a bye the following week, but Smith said that has not played a role in this process. Starting quarterback Chance Nolan has not been cleared to return from his neck injury and Ben Gulbranson has led the team to back-to-back wins over Stanford and Washington State.

Gulbranson’s ability to practice early in the week would seem to make him more likely to start on Saturday, but Smith said that decision can wait.

“We’re definitely going to prepare with the guys that are available and Ben’s that,” Smith said. “By the end of the week, who’s available and who gives us the best chance to score?”

Gulbranson didn’t put up big numbers against the Cougars, completing 12 of 24 pass attempts for 141 yards and a touchdown with one interception. The passing game was just part of a total team effort that led to a convincing 24-10 victory.

Smith highlighted the play of the defensive backs against Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward who threw the ball 54 times.

“I think what stood out, the secondary challenging throughout the night. I mean, they threw the ball so many times,” Smith said. “Those guys played really well. We were going to need to, the way the quarterback can extend the play. Those guys challenged throughout the night, made a big difference.”

The defensive line was able to apply consistent pressure on Ward, especially in the second half. Smith said the team shifted Sione Lolohea from defensive end to defensive tackle on some plays against the Cougars because of his ability to generate pressure from that spot, and that decision paid off.

“They did a good job, because again, that guy can extend. We weren’t blitzing every snap so we’re asking those guys to get home. James Rawls had a really good game, active, running to the ball, getting in the backfield,” Smith said.

Colorado earned its first victory of the season on Saturday, defeating California 20-13 in overtime. Head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson were fired on Oct. 2 and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford was named the interim head coach.

Smith doesn’t think the team will look past Colorado in anticipation of enjoying the bye week.

“I am confident that our guys’ approach will stay consistent. I’m confident these guys are aware that you got to go earn wins. I think they’ll prepare well. Excited to be back home, opportunity to play against an opponent that has proven it can win Pac-12 games,” Smith said.

The Buffaloes won the last meeting between the two teams, pulling out a 37-34 double-overtime victory in Boulder.

During the first quarter of Saturday’s game a short ceremony was held to recognize the election of Mike Hass to the College Football Hall of Fame. Hass was a wide receiver at Oregon State from 2002 to 2005. He started his career as a walk-on and graduated as the leading receiver in the program’s history. Hass was a first-team All-American and Biletnikoff Award winner for the 2005 season.

Smith said his former teammate’s recognition was well-deserved.

“He did come in and walk on. Earned it, redshirted. That’s really when I was around him a bunch. He did, he just kept on going. Had some talent and seized every opportunity that he earned,” Smith said.

Hass is the third Oregon State player to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Terry Baker and Bill Enyart.