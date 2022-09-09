OSU football: Smith meets Tedford, Haener again on field

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith will have some familiar faces to contend with Saturday night as his team tries to get to 2-0 on the football season when the Beavers travel for a nonleague road game at Fresno State.

On the opposite sideline will be Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford, with whom Smith coached for a year while at Washington, and Kirby Moore, Fresno State’s offensive coordinator, who was a Boise State player when Smith was on the Broncos’ staff.

On the field will be Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, the sixth-year player who early in his collegiate career was at Washington the same time as Smith.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Smith talked fondly of his season with Tedford, in Seattle in 2016, during Smith’s four-year run as the Huskies’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Really good man, sharp football mind,” Smith said of Tedford, the former head coach at California and offensive coordinator at Oregon who served as an offensive consultant at Washington. Tedford is in his second stint as head coach of his alma mater after serving in the same position from 2017-19. “It was a great year with the guy, learned a bunch. I tried to pick his brain any time I was around him.”

Smith recalls doing just that while in his first year as a full-time coach at the University of Idaho, mentoring the quarterbacks.

“The guy spent like two and a half hours with me just talking quarterback play when I was a first-year coach, trying to help. A good, good man for this business,” Smith said.

Tedford returned some complimentary words after watching the Beavers defeat Boise State 34-17 last Saturday.

“Offensively they are really balanced. They are very physical and very well-coached,” he said. “Defensively, to come up with five turnovers … they fly around and they play hard, their schemes are solid and they play fast. They are a great football team with a lot of ability on it.”

Tedford has guided quality quarterbacks at every stop he’s made, and Haener fits the mold.

A fourth-year player with the Bulldogs, Haener was a 2021 semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback.

Last year, he led the Bulldogs to a 10-3 overall (6-2 in Mountain West Conference play) with a 31-24 win against UTEP in the New Mexico Bowl. They averaged better than 33 points a game and allowed 20.5.

Haener averaged nearly 327 yards passing per game and completed 67.1% of his passes while throwing 33 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also ran for three scores.

“It starts with his arm talent. He can throw it and make all the throws,” Smith said. “I know the kid well. Tough, good decision-maker. Won’t back down to anything. He’s played a lot … and he’s got guys to throw it to. He’s in a good situation, really accurate. He can be really dangerous.”

Haener and the Bulldogs got this season started Sept. 1 with a 35-7 home win against Cal Poly at Valley Children’s Stadium.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead 21-0 in the first quarter and answered the Mustangs’ only score, which came in the second quarter, in a little more than three minutes.

Fresno State piled up 577 yards of total offense, including 377 passing. All of those yards through the air belonged to Jake Haener, who was 36 of 42 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Fresno State didn’t go deep much, as the longest completion was for 28 yards. But wide receiver Nikko Remigio, a transfer from Cal-Berkeley, had nine catches for 100 yards plus a 13-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs rushed 33 times for 172 yards, a 5.2 yards-per-carry average. Jordan Mims was the leading rusher, covering 73 yards with two scores on 15 carries.

Cal Poly was held to 317 total yards, including 106 rushing on 30 carries (3.5 average).

Mims is the team’s top returning rusher after gaining 710 yards and scoring six touchdowns in 2021 as the Bulldogs’ second-leading ball carrier.

Wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, who had seven receptions for 63 yards versus Cal Poly, was Fresno State’s top receiver last year with 85 catches for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wide receiver Josh Kelly was second in receptions with 52 for 778 yards and three scores.

Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren says the Bulldogs’ defense is much like Boise State in that it’s a veteran squad with a lot of experience. Fresno State limited Cal Poly to one score in four red-zone opportunities.

Lindgren pointed to senior free safety Evan Williams as a defensive leader who stands out in the secondary. Williams had a team-high eight tackles in the opener.

“I think he’s a smart player, really shows up on the film, a good tackler in space, good command of what they’re asking him to do defensively,” Lindgren said.

Lindgren says the Bulldogs’ defensive line is aggressive and physical and routinely puts pressure on the quarterback.

Senior defensive David Perales had two tackles, one for a loss, and a quarterback hurry against Cal Poly. The Bulldogs had eight total tackles for loss in the game.

“(Perales) is a heck of a player and has had a lot of success for them, creating negative plays,” Lindgren said.

Head to head

Fresno State leads the all-time series with Oregon State, 8-5. The teams haven’t met since the Bulldogs got a 16-14 home win in 2003. Fresno State’s 44-24 home victory against then-No. 10 Oregon State in 2001 marks the highest-ranked opponent the Bulldogs have ever defeated.