By no means would Jonathan Smith declare 2018 a successful season for his Oregon State football program.
The Beavers were just 2-10 overall and 1-8 in the Pac-12 in Smith’s inaugural campaign as the Beavers’ head coach, but he said Monday the foundation for turning around a program that has missed playing in a bowl game five straight season has been poured.
“We’ve got it to where we can build off of it, but I’m not going to sit here and just say it was a great season,” Smith said. “I do think it was an important season to kind of go through some of that, don’t try to do shortcuts. We didn’t sacrifice some of the standards that we wanted and that hurt us a couple of times with kids.
“And we had some defections before we even played games that played out in the fall that hurt us. But at the same time you want to be working with the kids that are about the way we do it.”
Smith hasn’t slowed down even though the season has ended as he spent a good chunk of time on the road securing a recruiting class that signed on Wednesday and should put more of his stamp on the program.
"I feel good in regards to knowing the roster, knowing some needs, continue to be unique in building the roster and what it will look like the next couple years,” he said.
On the field, it was anything but successful.
The Beavers finished the regular season tied for ninth with USC in scoring offense at 26.1 per game while they were dead last in scoring defense at 45.7 per game.
Oregon State was in the middle of the pack in total offense, coming in sixth with 404.8 yards per game. But they it was dead last in total defense, giving up an astonishing 536.8 per game, with 281.8 coming on the ground, also last in the conference. The passing defense was 10th at 254.9 behind Arizona (269.5) and Stanford (274.7).
The Beavers threw for 249.2 yards despite starting three different quarterbacks.
Oregon State had been at the top of the conference midway through the season in terms of rushing yards per game but finished seventh at 155.6 as the ground game struggled late in the season.
The Beavers were also dead last in sacks by (15) and sacks allowed (48). They did finish second in fourth-down conversions, making 25 of 36 attempts, but were minus-10 in turnover margin, tied with USC for the worst in the conference.
While the numbers weren’t pretty and most games turned out to be lopsided in the final score, Smith credited his coaching staff with staying true to the mission.
“I thought they told them the truth, the kids, and stayed positive with it,” Smith said. “You could just see the development of individual players, of position groups, of continued improvement. I think the relationship and trust continued to grow. I think that the coaches stayed consistent.”
“… They always looked for ways to put them in the best position possible but we wanted Year 1 to establish both sides of the ball and on (special) teams, and we got that done. We didn’t all of a sudden throw out the playbook Week 6 and try something brand new. So we’ve got something to build off of. I thought they did a great job of that.”
But again, there is plenty of room to improve, even from the staff’s perspective.
“I think any time you didn’t get the production in a lot of ways that’s coming up short as a program, starting with wins and losses," Smith said. "But again if the focus was always on the immediate we couldn’t have coached the way we wanted to, or the way I wanted them to in a big-picture approach."
Smith admitted the depth, or lack thereof, throughout the roster hurt the Beavers.
“I think we had some holes on our two-deep that it was tough to disguise,” he said. “Sometimes you can disguise that once in a while and the type of holes, type of depth showed up and it got exposed.”
Smith expects the Beavers to be in a better position for offseason conditioning when the players return in January. He said strength coach Mike McDonald spent about five to six weeks last season just teaching the players proper technique, which hurt their ability to actually build strength last year.
“Now we truly will be getting stronger and faster and injury prevention will take place,” Smith said. “It will be different in that regard that these guys will hit the ground running second week of January. We couldn’t do that approach last year.”
Smith will also change up spring drills this year, starting in March and practicing just three times a week, while taking a break for finals and spring break before returning for three weeks to wrap up camp.
He also hopes the Beavers will be healthier than last season. The only player likely out for the spring will be running back Calvin Tyler, who is recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in fall camp. Jay Irvine, who had a shoulder injury and later had surgery, may or may not be ready by spring drills, Smith said.
While it was a difficult season, Smith said he felt like most of the players could see what the staff was trying to do and bought into the process.
“I think a majority of the group feels we’re doing it the right way and adds to the chemistry, culture,” he said. “… I think there’s a bunch of hope on this roster that where we’re headed is pretty good.”