OSU football: Smith, Barnes move forward despite delay

Although the Pac-12 fall sports season has been put on hold until at least January, it was business as usual for coach Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State football team.
At least for this week.
The Beavers have been in the weight room, attending position meetings and conducting walk-throughs.
When the news of the postponement came out on Tuesday, Smith asked the players what they wanted to do and they voted to continue practice.
That will change soon, but Smith thought it was a healthy way for the athletes to deal with the tough situation for the moment.
“We’re going to play football at some point and so every day that you do work at your craft you’re going to improve it and the majority of our roster wanted to continue to do it and we wanted to continue to coach. And I felt from a mental health side, an emotional check-in side, the best way to do it was face to face doing something they love,” Smith said during a Zoom call.
“We were allowed to do some training. These guys were working out and getting stronger. We were doing some football and installing some plays and talking through it in the meetings. It was an awesome thing because of the interaction the players were getting, they were loving that and being around each other so they wanted to continue doing that. Now, will we alter (plans) knowing that the season’s not around the corner? Yes, but we’re going to finish this week out.”
The football team was to start full contact practices on Aug. 17 but now that has been pushed back and the timeline to begin preparations for a season remains undefined.
Medical advisors and the conference determined that all football teams need to have six weeks of contact practices before participating in game competition, so the go-ahead to get ready for the season would have to be made by mid-November in order for a Jan. 1, 2021 start.
Another advantage for the OSU football team to stick together as much as possible is that the players have been relatively safe during their time together.
Smith said he thinks the players have been safer on campus than spread around in their hometowns. The athletes get tested and their temperatures taken regularly and are monitored to make sure they wear masks and social distance when required.
“I think it’s been more or less proven over the last couple of months that we’ve had them here,” Smith said. “We’ve been so successful avoiding any type of outbreak or for that matter positive tests. We’ve been fortunate and where we live is a part of that, I get it. But it is really safe here and if you went across our roster and compared it to the areas they live in, this I believe is safer.”
The Pac-12’s decision to delay the season immediately followed a similar move by the Big Ten.
The rest of the Power 5 conferences have either not made a decision or seem to be planning on going ahead with sports in the fall, but OSU athletic director Scott Barnes said there was no good reason for the Pac-12 to wait any longer.
“I can’t speak for the Big Ten, but there’s enough uncertainty out there between our medical advisory group and the most recent information they received,” Barnes said. “It was determined obviously by our presidents and chancellors after being informed by the medical advisory group and ADs that there’s no sense in waiting to make that decision. Give us a definite go-forward date and begin planning for that January 1st date. So at the end of the day there was enough information there that was concerning enough to make that decision.”
The decision was not made lightly and the impact is widespread among athletes, coaches and addition staff and support personnel.
And it includes volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, cross-country, rowing and golf’s fall season as well as pushes back the start of the season for men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling. The gymnastics season usually begins in early January, but the sport could easily feel the effects if training has to be adjusted.
Barnes said he had to go through the tough task of connecting with those athletes on Tuesday.
“The one thing is that whether you’re a football student-athlete or a golf student-athlete, it impacts you the same way. It’s gut-wrenching for them. Our hearts are broken for them and right now what we need to do is just surround them with support and give them clarity where we can give them clarity,” Barnes said.
“So all of those are impacted as well. And certainly college basketball because they would normally play at the end of November, that’s impacted too and we’ve got to start on a game plan in earnest to see if we can work out a full season for them as well. So lots of dominoes, lots of impacted student-athletes and coaches and the sooner that we can give them clarity on what’s next the better and we’re working by the hour on that.”
The athletic department is already feeling the financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and difficult decisions have been made to alleviate some of the loss.
The financial hit could be much worse if the football season is limited or canceled completely. The Pac-12 has made a loan program available that would allow a school to borrow up to $83 million to alleviate potential losses.
“As it relates to losses, it depends,” Barnes said. “We are all looking at a $50 million and up issue if we don’t play. All of us are. And that range gets larger the larger markets you’re in and the bigger the fan base, the higher the revenue.
“That option that the Pac-12 has provided, we’re all looking at that option and it’s a good option to have. Whether we will or not depends on a lot of things, but that is good to have as an option, so something we can lean on if we think we need to.”
As of now, the intention is to make sure all the sports have their seasons.
Barnes said there’s no plan to push football to 2021 at this time.
“The reason that we suggested strongly that we were postponing is to allow us to play and that means as early as January 1. Now, to be absolutely transparent, the logistics around trying to put fall, winter and spring all in the same few months is going to be really difficult,” he said. “But this airplane is leaving the runway and it’s being built as it leaves the runway and we’re working hard on it and we’ll have some reasonable solutions for that. But our intent is to play football this year. We have not canceled football.”
