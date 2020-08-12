OSU football: Smith, Barnes move forward despite delay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although the Pac-12 fall sports season has been put on hold until at least January, it was business as usual for coach Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State football team.

At least for this week.

The Beavers have been in the weight room, attending position meetings and conducting walk-throughs.

When the news of the postponement came out on Tuesday, Smith asked the players what they wanted to do and they voted to continue practice.

That will change soon, but Smith thought it was a healthy way for the athletes to deal with the tough situation for the moment.

“We’re going to play football at some point and so every day that you do work at your craft you’re going to improve it and the majority of our roster wanted to continue to do it and we wanted to continue to coach. And I felt from a mental health side, an emotional check-in side, the best way to do it was face to face doing something they love,” Smith said during a Zoom call.