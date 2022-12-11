OSU football: Smith agrees to new contract which runs through 2028 season

After leading Oregon State to back-to-back bowl games, head football coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to a new contract which runs through the end of the 2028 season.

The agreement was announced Sunday by Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes.

“Coach Smith has taken the Oregon State football program to new heights, and we knew it was important to reward him and his staff to keep the momentum moving forward,” Barnes stated in the written announcement. “The success they’ve achieved on the football field has been evident, and Coach’s Smith leadership and the work of his staff also has changed the culture of the program in the classroom, the weight room and the community.”

Smith’s new annual guaranteed compensation will be $4.85 million beginning March 1, 2023 with a contract that runs through Feb. 28, 2029. His contract will increase $100,000 each year with a total compensation of $30.6 million over the next six years.

The team’s assistant coaching salary pool will increase to $4.85 million and the team’s support staff pool will increase to $2.5 million with annual increases of $100,000 to both pools.

Current salaries and raises for Smith, assistant coaches and football staff do not include use of any state funds or student tuition.

Smith led Oregon State to a 9-3 regular season record and a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl against the University of Florida on Dec. 17.

“I want to thank Scott Barnes and the Oregon State administration for continuing to support this football program and everyone who works tirelessly for our student-athletes and all of Beaver Nation,” Smith said. “We are proud of what has been accomplished, but the work is not done and we’ll continue to put in the effort and do it the right way.”

Smith was hired on Nov. 29, 2017. In 2021, he led Oregon State to its first bowl game since the 2013 season.

This year's team has built on that success. Oregon State:

Enters Saturday’s game with nine victories, the most since 2012.

Is 11-1 at home over the last two seasons, including a 6-0 record at Reser Stadium in 2021.

Had 19 players receive All-Pac-12 honors in 2022, the most in school history.

In recognition of these accomplishments, Smith was named the Co-Head Coach of the Year in the Pac-12 in 2022 and was also named the AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year. He is the first OSU coach recognized by the conference since 2008 and the first in the region since 2012.

During his playing career at Oregon State, Smith was a four-year letterman quarterback from 1998-2001 and ended his career as the then-career OSU leader in passing yards (9,680).

Smith led the Beavers to the 1999 Oahu Bowl and the 2001 Fiesta Bowl, where OSU capped an 11-1 season with a 41-9 victory over Notre Dame and a No. 4 final Associated Press ranking.