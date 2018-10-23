One of the first people Isaiah Smalls lined up against in his college football debut was none other than Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa.
Not an easy task as Bosa is considered to be one of the top drafts in the NFL draft next year.
“Just lining up against that you know going into the next week seeing different talent, nothing’s pretty much going to compare to that,” said Smalls, a true freshman tight end for Oregon State.
Smalls has played in all seven games and has eight catches for 118 yards. He was thrust into more action early when Tuli Wily-Matagi retired a few days into fall camp and Noah Togiai was injured in the final scrimmage of camp.
“It kind of just forced us young guys like me and Teagan (Quitoriano) to step up earlier than what we expected,” Smalls said. “It kind of just gets us out there and get a good feel.”
Smalls is a tad bit undersized for a tight end at 6-foot-4, 222 pounds and he has worked hard to become a better blocker in the run game.
“That’s something I definitely needed to work on being a lighter tight end than everyone else, people being bigger, outweighing me by a good 20 pounds,” he said. “So just working on my technique so I can be able to be more efficient in the run game so that way I’m not a liability to the team.
“Because the team comes first. I know the coach isn’t going to put me out there if he doesn’t feel like I can help the team in the run game. So that’s definitely something I felt I have grown in.”
Smalls, who also played quarterback in high school, had a bit of a leg up as he graduated Dorsey High early and was on campus in January and took part in spring practice in April.
Smalls said that allowed him to learn a more complex playbook than he was used to in high school. It also helped him prepare mentally for the college game.
“Football is more mental than it is physical,” Smalls said. “There is a bigger physical part coming from high school, of course, but it’s more of a mental role so it helped me tremendously to come in early.”
Smalls was recruited by the former staff and he credited Cory Hall, who was the interim head coach when Gary Anderson and the university mutually parted ways after six games last season, for making him a priority.
He said the family atmosphere was a big reason for choosing the Beavers.
“It’s a good group of people to start around,” he said. “I’m around people that care about me, care about my well-being other than just football. So they helped a lot with the transition.”
Smalls said he didn’t sacrifice too much to finish high school early.
“When I committed here I knew I wanted to be up here early so I could make an early impact,” he said. “I’m glad I made that decision.”
It obviously has been a tough season for the Beavers, who are 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Pac-12 as they head to Colorado this Saturday.
Smalls has remained upbeat.
“We just got to work together and can’t point no fingers at the next man and we’re all in this together,” he said. “We’ve just got to stick it out and play a full four quarters and even an overtime if it comes down to it. It’s a team thing and we can’t do it without one another.”