OSU football: Slowing down Williams, No. 7 USC next challenge for Beavers

Ready or not, here come quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans.

Seventh-ranked USC enters Reser Stadium on Saturday night with a much different roster — and a new head coach in Lincoln Riley — than the one Oregon State faced at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum last season when the Beavers got a 45-27 victory, the Beavers’ first road win in the series since 1960.

Williams followed Riley from Oklahoma, after the head coach ditched the Sooners last November after five years leading that program for the Trojans.

Williams hasn’t disappointed in his first year in Los Angeles.

The sophomore has led his team to a 3-0 record and thrown eight touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 74.4% of his passes and averaging 291 yards per game with a passer rating of 190.48. He’s also gained 145 yards rushing on 27 attempts, not counting 72 yards lost, and scored twice.

Travis Dye, a transfer from Oregon, has rushed for 227 yards on 30 attempts (a 7.6-yard average) and two touchdowns, while fellow running back Austin Jones has covered 196 yards on 24 attempts (8.2) with three scores.

Jordan Addison is averaging more than 98 yards receiving with 18 receptions for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Mario Williams, another wide receiver, has 12 catches for 194 yards and one score. Tight ends Lake McRee and Malcolm Epps each have one touchdown reception.

“It’s totally different players. USC’s a new team,” Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray said of the Trojans’ roster makeover. “There aren’t many players who were playing against us last year that are on that team. Scheme-wise, it’s totally different. So we’re focused on what they do and that’s really all we can go on.”

Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said there are some similarities offensively between USC and two teams that OSU (3-0) has faced in Boise State and Fresno State. Like the others, the Trojans use sets that include three receivers and two tight ends.

“These guys are pretty good,” Smith said of the Trojans, who could be making their final trip to Reser Stadium after the summer announcement that USC will join the Big Ten in 2024.

“The quarterback is accurate and can move his feet. The receiver play, dangerous. A bunch of different weapons, got a couple good backs. So this is the best offense we’ve played so far.”

USC comes in averaging 50.7 points after wins at home against Rice (66-14), at Stanford (41-28) in the Trojans’ Pac-12 opener and at the Coliseum against Fresno State (45-17).

But Beavers inside linebacker Omar Speights is confident despite the many challenges in the matchup.

“As long as we tighten down the details throughout the week and focus on us and play the game, play the defense that we know we can play and play our brand of football, then I think we’ll be pretty happy on Saturday,” Speights said.

Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch knows Smith well. Grinch was the Washington State DC when Smith was the offensive coordinator at Washington. A lasting memory for Grinch with the Cougars was not being able to slow down Smith and the Huskies.

Earlier this week, Grinch credited Smith with the progress he’s made at Oregon State.

“He has really recruited the right guys for his system,” Grinch said. “They play fast. They play hard. They play physical. You can tell they're developed. And so, I've got nothing but good things to say about him as a coach, and certainly, respect for them as a program.”

Smith was asked about the success of the Trojans’ defense in takeaways under Grinch.

USC has seven interceptions by seven difference players and three fumble recoveries this fall. The Trojans had interception returns of 93, 31 and yards for touchdowns in the season opener against Rice.

“I think he’s got his guys playing fast,” Smith said. “They know the scheme inside and out, so they can let their talent take over and play aggressive and fly around and collision and tackle well. That’s been his MO for a long time.”

The Trojans also have 14 sacks, three apiece from linemen Solomon Byrd and Tuli Tuipulotu. Inside linebacker Eric Gentry is the team’s leading tackler with 24.

The Beavers, playing their first conference game, will attack the USC defense without tight end Luke Musgrave (injury) and running back Trey Lowe (undisclosed reason) for a second straight week.

But OSU, averaging 45.7 points, will challenge a defense that’s allowed 380.7 yards per contest. The Beavers are 14 of 14 on red zone attempts, while the Trojans’ opponents have scored on 7 of 13 tries (53.8%) inside the USC 20.

Oregon State jumps into Pac-12 play taking on its first Power 5 opponent of the season after wins at home against Boise State (34-17), at Fresno State (35-32) and current FCS co-No. 4 Montana State (68-28) in Portland.

“Power 5, Mountain West, Big Sky, whatever. DI football is DI football. There’s ballplayers every day. And so you can’t get hyped based off who you’re playing,” Beavers safety Jaydon Grant said. “We’re blessed to be able to go out there and play the game of football. So every time we hit the grass, no matter who we’re playing, we come out with that fire and that appreciation of just being out there on the field.”